Waterloo council approves update to urban renewal project

WATERLOO — Further funding for renewal and development work may become available to the downtown area in the near future following a resolution by City Council to list it as a blighted area.

The council Monday unanimously approved a previous designation for much of downtown Waterloo as an “area of slum and blight.” According to Public Works Director Noel Anderson, this opens up the possibility of outside funds and tax credits to bring some much-needed improvements to the area.

“This is just kind of the plan that authorizes us the ability to help those projects,” Anderson said.

The blighted designation runs from Franklin Street down to U.S. Highway 218 and stretches east to the area of Ninth and 10th streets. It includes the Grout Museum, the TechWorks Campus and John Deere.

Anderson added that, as part of the state code, any time the city adds new projects or development agreements into the urban renewal area, the plans must be updated to include all the new projects. The designation came as part of that update. These projects include continued work on the marina and whitewater project.

“By having the urban renewal area in place, we have the option, the flexibility to have projects happen, give incentives,” Anderson said.

“So, basically, it’s about keeping our options open to try and help for urban redevelopment projects.”

The council also authorized the future issuance of $1.06 million in sewer revenue capital loan notes to finance improvements to the sewer system.

Construction plans for a sanitary sewer serving the North Crossing Area bounded by Logan Avenue, East Fourth Street, Ralston Road and East Donald Street was also approved.