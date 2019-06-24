WATERLOO — A surprise shortfall in the city budget — due to higher-than-expected salary and health insurance costs — forced the city to raid traffic camera revenue a year earlier than planned.
The City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to tap the funds for the coming budget year. The council had planned to hold the funds for a full year, which would have made the money available for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020.
The money comes from fines assessed to vehicle owners for red light and speeding violations captured by automated traffic enforcement cameras.
A few citizens railed against taking the $241,049 for the current fiscal year, which begins Monday, July 1.
“There was an earmark when this money would go” to the general budget, said resident Todd Obadal. “And now we’re changing the rules on this because it seems like a quick and easy fix.”
But bargained contracts with city employees, most notably increases in salary and health insurance, forced the city’s hand, according to Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner.
“We agreed to collect all of the money and not use it for two years,” she said. “We also didn’t know the consequences of the contracts in February.”
Council members discussed one of those contracts Monday night — a 2.5% salary increase for nonbargaining employees, on par with the union-negotiated contracts that take effect July 1.
Weidner said the traffic-cam revenue would likely have gone toward that anyway.
“The change we’re making is not about what we’re using the money for,” she said. “We’re only asking for a part of it, and we’re only asking for fiscal year 2020.”
Ward 1 council member Margaret Klein had mixed feelings about the issue.
“I’m disappointed in this — the size of the miss in the budget and bargaining contract,” she said. “But that ship has sailed, and I don’t want to see layoffs.”
At-large council member Steve Schmitt said he was “troubled” by the use of the revenue, and was the lone dissenting vote on the funds’ release as well as the 2.5% salary increase.
“The public absolutely believes government at all levels uses these kinds of subterfuge to take money out of their own pockets,” he said. “This could be used to lower the levy rate rather than make up for somebody’s budget shortfall.”
But Ward 2 council member Bruce Jacobs said the money would have come out of the budget regardless.
“Yeah, we’re moving it up one year,” he said. “We had to react to a couple changes.”
Human resources director Lance Dunn noted his office was working on streamlining raises, including a salary schedule, separating rates by job class, and using step increases and performance reviews. He said he would bring that to an upcoming council work session.
Klein said it was needed.
“It’s unconscionable for people to come here at age 21 and get the full benefits of somebody who just retired,” she said. “I am pro-union, but sensible.”
