WATERLOO — The city faced vocal opposition to a plan to buy a prospective development lot without a potential tenant.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-1 Monday to spend nearly $276,000 for 1.4-acre parking lot and abandoned volleyball complex south of Cadillac Xtreme Bowling Center on La Porte Road.
The site, which is being split from the bowling alley owned by The Bowlers Group II, will be marketed by the city for a new business project. It is located along a roadway slated for a $10 million reconstruction and is also in a federally designated “opportunity zone,” which provides capital gains tax relief to investors.
“We do not have anyone specifically interested in the site to go in immediately,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “However, we believe it’s an excellent site in this location for redevelopment in the near future.”
But the proposal drew sharp comments from a half-dozen residents who criticized the city’s practice of buying property and then selling it for $1 to attract development.
“We keep buying these properties because someday somebody’s going to want them,” said Wayne Nathem, a former mayoral candidate. “Let somebody, someday buy it.
“Let’s quit buying this property and taking it off the tax rolls,” he added. “It’s costing us taxpayers money time and time again.”
Resident Forest Dillavou said “the citizens are tired of” the practice.
“We have other properties all over Waterloo that we have bought to give to somebody for a dollar along with other trinkets to go with them,” Dillavou said. “It just never ends.”
But Anderson countered the city buys undervalued land and sees new tax base and jobs created by the projects built upon them.
He cited projects built around the airport and Northeast Industrial Site on land the city acquired in advance. Anderson also noted the former Grand Hotel downtown was only valued at $1.2 million before the city acquired it and donated to a developer now adding $15 million to $20 million of value to the site.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs was absent. Councilwoman Margaret Klein cast the lone dissenting vote after questioning whether the land was truly worth $276,000.
Anderson said the purchase price was based on an appraisal, which placed the value of the site at $4.50 per square foot.
Rich Eighme, of The Bowlers Group II, said the owners bought entire site in 2017 for $830,000, which included the two vacant lots bought by the city and the two parcels containing the bowling alley and another building. Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office records show the property purchase price as about $605,000.
In a related matter, council members voted unanimously to reset the Crossroads tax-increment financing district, which had been losing money, and expand it to include the La Porte Road corridor.
