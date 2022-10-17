Waterloo council approves series of parking and traffic changes

WATERLOO — Some traffic and parking changes will be coming to Waterloo after the City Council passed multiple ordinances on Monday night.

On Bishop Avenue, the speed will be increased from 25 mph to 30 mph between the street's 1200 block and the intersection with Independence Avenue.

Some speed bumps will also be added along Bishop, after a petition from the neighborhood was sent to the public works department.

Two humps will be added – one in the 300 block and another in the 700 block. Rebecca Shock, who helped with the petition, is also asking the city to install another hump on the 1200 block.

“You have to be there to see the speeding,” she said, addressing the council. “People act like we’re the freeway.”

Mayor Quentin Hart said there has to be another traffic study in order to add additional speed bumps.

In downtown Waterloo, the council amended the 2020 Traffic Code to change Cedar Street, from West Fourth to West Fifth Streets, to Courbat Court. The road was dedicated to Marcia Courbat in 2021.

Parking is now prohibited on Courbat Court, except for the parking spaces for Veterans Memorial Hall.

Parking is also not allowed on the northeast side of Cedar Street from West Second to West Fourth Street

Across the street at the Waterloo Convention Center, the newly constructed area off of Commercial Street is now designated as a loading zone to restrict long-term parking.