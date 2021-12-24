Waterloo council approves new ward, precinct boundaries before redistricting deadline

WATERLOO -- The city unanimously approved newly drawn ward and precinct maps, waiving the second and third readings to adopt the ordinance before the Jan. 3 deadline set by the state.

But the change didn't come without opposition from at least one resident worried about the population deviations between each of Waterloo's five wards.

"Once again, the Fourth Ward has the lowest number of voters through the census for a second time in a row," said resident Todd Obadal, noting there were "over 1,000 fewer people in Ward 4 than in Ward 2," the city's most populous ward.

The two wards differ by 1,135 people, according to the city's precinct population maps, based on census information from 2020. Ward 4 has 12,969 people, while Ward 2 contains 14,104 people.

But they're not far off from the other three: Ward 1 has 13,025 people, Ward 3 contains 13,425 and Ward 5 has 13,791.

Obadal acknowledged the city kept within requirements to not split state or federal legislative precincts and keep population deviation below 10%. But he contended Waterloo planning staff could have gotten closer.

"I think, especially with all the advancements in computer technology and spreadsheets, that we can do better than this -- at least under 5% if not under a 1% difference," Obadal said. "Each person could be satisfied that their vote counts just as much."

Aric Schroeder, city planner, said the city faced a "fairly complicated" process and a "very short timeline this year," noting delays with both census data and the Iowa Legislature, plus working through a holiday period.

"It's not perfect," Schroeder acknowledged. "We think we've got a pretty good one in place." He added that if the council didn't pass a version, "the state takes over and can adopt whatever they want" in terms of boundaries.

In other news, the council:

Held a hearing on the contract for Cedar River Marina and Recreational Enhancements, though no additional information was available. That left council members and residents with more questions than comments.

"Where do we find the plans on this, and what amount of money is the city going to have involved in this?" asked resident David Dreyer.

Noel Anderson, the city's planning director, noted the city was "committed" to building a marina on the river through a development agreement with the Tech Works district. He also noted it was in the city's long-term "riverfront renaissance" plans.

Preliminary designs for the marina in 2015 estimated its cost at the time to be $2.7 million. It would include a boat sales and storage building, 18 rental boat slips, a boat fueling station and pontoon rentals on the west bank of the Cedar River.

The Iowa Department of Transportation in 2019 agreed to cover 80% of the cost of both the marina and the Shaulis Road recreational trail extension. Before the pandemic upended plans, construction was slated to begin in late 2020.

The city is likely to pony up "at least another $800,000" toward the project. Anderson said the city would be "looking for different partners to work with" on securing those funds.

The detailed plans and renderings were not available because the project was being bid out by the Iowa Department of Transportation, said City Engineer Jamie Knutson.

"Eventually, you will have the contracts come back to council before we do anything else," Knutson said.

Approved a heated sidewalk to be constructed in front of the newly rebuilt Lowell Elementary School.

The Waterloo Community School District had to apply to the city for a waiver for the sidewalk, which Knutson said may be the only one of its kind in the city. In an email, he noted he only remembered two or three heated pavement waivers coming before council in the last two decades, both for driveways.

Knutson said such waivers are rare because heated concrete is "expensive" to install and repair.

Heated concrete is actually radiant heat flooring that can be installed both indoors and out. Heated water and antifreeze are pumped into tubing underneath the pavement with the flip of a switch, melting snow and ice on top, according to Home Advisor.

According to the waiver requested by the district, the heated sidewalk would be in front of the school at 1707 Williston Ave., east of the bus lane and the east entrance to the school.

A message to the school district regarding more details about the sidewalk was not returned.

