WATERLOO — New developments on previously unused lots are starting to take shape.

The City Council passed a handful of resolutions Monday approving sales and conveyances as well as development agreements for projects at various places in Waterloo.

One project moving forward is the redevelopment of the old Kmart building, located at 3840 University Ave. The Kmart closed in 2017.

The council approved the sale and conveyance of the city property in the amount of $1 with a phased development agreement with Mann Road Storage, LLC, of Cedar Rapids, with a minimum assessment agreement of $4.6 million. That price is only for phase one.

In phase one, the $6 million redevelopment of the former Kmart will turn it into interior storage units. The second phase will be an additional $2 million and will involve developing a mixed-use commercial building constructed on the former Kmart parking lot. Additional phasing will create more outlots where the frontage road and smaller buildings are now located.

The climate-controlled storage facility will receive tax rebates of 50% over a 10-year period.

Councilmember Dave Boesen voted against the resolution, stating the development is in the University Avenue tax increment financing district and would not add to the city’s property tax dollars. The increase of property taxes for TIFs are diverted to subsidize the development.

Boesen was the sole “no” vote, with the resolution passing 6-1. Mayor Quentin Hart said the money will benefit the University Avenue district.

“We lost so many businesses (in the University Avenue TIF),” Hart said. “We lost Kmart and Hy-Vee and keeping money in there to utilize infrastructure will create more energy and positive growth.”

The council also unanimously approved a request to vacate the University Avenue frontage road, located near the former Kmart.

Another development taking place is an expansion to the North Crossing retail and medical district, located at the former Logan Plaza.

The resolution approved by the council allows for the master buildout of the area. The properties are located near the intersection of Heath Street and Logan Avenue, going east to East Fourth Street.

The lawyer for the project said there will be apartments, a daycare, a senior center and commercial buildings.

The total cost for the project is estimated at $13.5 million, which will be repaid through development in the area and funds from the East Waterloo Unified TIF District.

The resolution passed unanimously, but Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith wanted to abstain to think about the project more. However, since her abstention wasn’t a conflict of interest, it counted as a “yes” vote.

“You wouldn’t believe how many times we were told nothing positive could happen in this area,” Hart said. “This is an exciting project and I’m excited about potential and other developments in the future.”

Also approved by council:

The renewal of the City Limits Urban Revitalization Area Plan, which is an incentive program that encourages the development of new housing in specific areas of the city. New incentives that are included allow child care facilities to apply for property tax abatements.

A $2.5 million contract with Peterson Contractors, Inc. of Reinbeck for the San Marnan Drive Reconstruction project.

A development agreement for the reconstruction of Hickory House, which was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. The restaurant will have a tax rebate of 80% for five years and 40% for one year as well as a development grant of $183,277 with a minimum assessed value agreement of $300,000. The new restaurant will be in the same location.

The appointment of Tara Thomas-Gettman to the position of director of strategic communication in the mayor’s department. Her salary will be $90,000 per year.