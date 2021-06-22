Waterloo council approves 3 percent raise for city employees

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilman Jonathan Grieder said he has contacted lawmakers about adjusting Social Security.

“What we are doing here for our employees, for the city services that every citizen that I talk to wants, whether it’s a library with modern equipment and materials, whether it’s a fire department that shows up on time if there is a medical or fire emergency, whether it’s a police department that shows up to provide safety, these things cost money,” Greider said. “We have to do these things because no one has come to me and said let’s cut these services.”

In other business, council member passed a resolution to approve liability insurance policies with Travelers Insurance, Allied Chubb and Safety National.

The total premium was $1.56 million and represents about a 10% increase over last year, city officials said.

“This year, the insurance market is in a difficult spot. Auto is always increasing, and property has kind of gone through the roof,” said City Clerk Kelley Felchle.

She noted that law enforcement liability insurance only saw a 1% increase, mainly because of steps taken by the council over the past year. She said other Iowa communities saw 15% and 20% hikes.