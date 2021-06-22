Waterloo council approves 3 percent raise for city employees

WATERLOO — City employees will get a 3% raise beginning in July under a resolution passed by the Waterloo City Council on Monday.
The raise was the result of negotiations with employee unions including American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1195; The Communication Workers of America; International Association of Fire Fighters Local 66; Teamsters Local 238; Waterloo Police Protective Association; and Construction and Public Employees LiUNA Local 177.
The raise also applies to nonbargaining employees.
The raise didn’t sit well with some in the audience, including resident Forest Dillavou, a local landlord.
“I can’t pass this on to my renters. My renters, I believe, are maxed out. They are having a hard time,” Dillavou said.
Resident David Dreyer, who is on Social Security, said his payments only increased by $20 a month.
“My sewer, my water, my taxes. Everything is going up,” Dreyer said. “I don’t make those kind of increases. … I’ve seen years where we never got a COLA on Social Security because the government said there is no increase in the cost of living. But every year our employees … they get a raise when there was no COLA.”
Dreyer also complained that many of the city employees don’t live in the city to help support the increase.
Councilman Jonathan Grieder said he has contacted lawmakers about adjusting Social Security.
“What we are doing here for our employees, for the city services that every citizen that I talk to wants, whether it’s a library with modern equipment and materials, whether it’s a fire department that shows up on time if there is a medical or fire emergency, whether it’s a police department that shows up to provide safety, these things cost money,” Greider said. “We have to do these things because no one has come to me and said let’s cut these services.”
In other business, council member passed a resolution to approve liability insurance policies with Travelers Insurance, Allied Chubb and Safety National.
The total premium was $1.56 million and represents about a 10% increase over last year, city officials said.
“This year, the insurance market is in a difficult spot. Auto is always increasing, and property has kind of gone through the roof,” said City Clerk Kelley Felchle.
She noted that law enforcement liability insurance only saw a 1% increase, mainly because of steps taken by the council over the past year. She said other Iowa communities saw 15% and 20% hikes.
Councilman Ray Feuss that translates into a savings of about $60,000 to $70,000.
“With Travelers being housed in the Twin Cities, they saw and were paying attention to the things that were happening in real time in Waterloo, seeing the police chief and the mayor out in the streets … and some of the things the majority of the council voted in favor of, body camera and better police equipment, that’s why our renewal rate was at the 1%,” Feuss said.