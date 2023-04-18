WATERLOO — Places to live will grow throughout the city as construction of new infill development and a large apartment complex move forward.

The City Council approved three new housing projects and amended another development agreement Monday.

The sale and conveyance of city-owned property to Baltimore Fields, LLC, of Waterloo is expected to result in the construction of 18 single-family homes east of 1003 Vermont St. The land was sold for $1 with a development agreement which includes a $5,000 infill incentive upon completion of each house.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said there were previously two developers who planned to build on the site but the partnership broke up and the land reverted to the city.

He noted that the city has an incentive to sell the land for $1 because it will gain new revenue from property taxes, utilities usage and garbage fees. Other benefits to the city are a growing population and an increased local workforce.

The city also approved the sale and conveyance of a vacant lot located northeast of 1522 West Fourth St. to Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity for $1 with a development agreement and a grant of $5,000 for infill housing.

The city has owned the lot, which is located in the Church Row neighborhood, since 2011.

“I want to say how proud I am (of) Habitat for Humanity coming to Waterloo and shifting a change in our neighborhoods,” Councilmember Nia Wilder said, adding that the project will bring the community together and beautify the area.

The sale of another city-owned vacant lot east of 307 Gable St. to Operation Threshold was approved, as well. Anderson said the lot is two blocks from houses built by Hawkeye Community College on Newell Street. The purchase cost is $3,860 plus up to $1,000 in closing costs.

“We’re making sure we’re building houses in every part of the community,” Mayor Quentin Hart said.

An amendment to a real estate purchase agreement with Union at North Crossing LP for the construction of a 180-unit multi-family residential development was approved 5-1. Councilmember Dave Boesen dissented and Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith was absent.

The apartment complex, located on part of the former Logan Plaza property north of East Donald Street, must have a minimum assessed value of $5 million. There would be no property tax rebates for years one through four. The agreement calls for rebates of 40% for years five through seven, 50% for years eight and nine, and 60% for years 10 and 11.

Boesen said he voted against the resolution because he previously voted no on the purchase agreement.

