Waterloo council addresses complaint, censure procedures in updated ethics code

WATERLOO – After six years of work, the Cty Council has amended its code of ethics.

The changes were approved unanimously Monday.

“I’m glad we’re dealing with (the code of ethics) because this has been going on for years,” councilor Dave Boesen said.

Most of the modifications have been made around complaints and censures.

There are a few changes regarding the public’s role in meetings. Residents can no longer request that items on the consent agenda be removed and considered separately. The new code states that the public instead should contact council members with questions.

One resident, David Dreyer, objected to this change. He said whenever he asks members questions he rarely receives a response. The councilors and mayor said they would work on their response rates.

Citizens may now only speak for a maximum of three minutes instead of five. However, the public is not required to pre-register to speak during public comment.

Ethics violation reports will be more extensive under the changes.

For elected officials, a city councilor or mayor should write a complaint that includes specific allegations with evidence supporting that a code was violated. It would also need to have specific references to code sections or city policies. The complaint must include specific dates the alleged violations occurred.

Complaints must now be filed within three months of discovering an alleged violation. This comes after the council decided the time frame should be shortened from six months. The code states complaints filed after the time limitation will be rejected.

After the complaint is made, the mayor or mayor pro tem will forward the complaint to the proper authority, such as the police chief, human resources director or city attorney, for example.

Thirty days after a complaint is filed, the mayor or mayor pro tem will write a report that states if a censure is warranted. If so, a resolution recommending censure will be placed on the council agenda within two weeks of the date of the report. If a censure is not needed there will not be any disciplinary action.

For non-elected city officials, any employee can file a written complaint against the individual.

A new addition regarding retroactive censure was implemented, as well.

Complaints about the conduct of a former elected official, while they were in office, can be brought to a current elected official. The complaints against the formal official will then be filed and investigated.

If the complaint results in censure, the accused former elected official can give their side of the story before a vote is made.

The public censure process was first proposed in 2019, dividing the council at the time. Ultimately, it was approved, becoming part of city code in December 2020. Waterloo is the only city in Iowa to have a censure policy.

Last year, the council censured Margaret Klein after a complaint by Pat Morissey that she had nine violations of city code. The city attorney found she violated five. The violations dated back to 2018.