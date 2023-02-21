WATERLOO – After more than an hour of public comments, the city of Waterloo approved a ban on conversion therapy Monday night, but it must pass two more readings to become law.

The ordinance spearheaded by Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder aims to ban conversion therapy – the practice of attempting to change someone’s sexual or gender identity – in Waterloo. It was discussed at Monday night's City Council meeting.

The ordinance, first brought up in a work session Feb. 6, ultimately passed, 5-1, with Councilmember Dave Boesen voting against it. However, all six councilmembers voted against suspending the rules to waive the second and third readings, allowing chances for future discussion.

Nearly 20 residents spoke Monday night, several voicing the opinion that the council was trying to “ram it down the citizens of Waterloo’s throat in one week,” as constituent Michael Bayer said.

Many said the ban is not in the council’s purview and is a state issue.

“This is the state’s job to determine,” resident Todd Obadal said. “This is not for the City Council to step in. You don’t have the authority to do this. How are you going to enforce this?”

The proposed ordinance states the city would enforce a ban on conversion therapy through the city attorney’s office. The city attorney would mail any medical or mental health professional who is in violation a written notice to immediately cease and desist. If the health professional doesn’t immediately comply, the violation would become a municipal infraction pursuant to city code.

City Attorney Martin Peterson did not speak Monday night, but previously said at a work session he had concerns the ordinance would be subject to preemption if it is adopted. A higher level of government could forbid the city to regulate the issue.

At that same work session Grieder referenced the other two Iowa government entities that ban conversion therapy: Linn County and the city of Davenport.

He noted Linn County, which adopted a similar framework to Waterloo's proposed ordinance, has not faced any pushback. Davenport included a ban in its human rights ordinances.

Supporters like resident Sam Blatt applauded the proposed ban.

“There’s so many bills in the Statehouse that are anti-LGBTQ, and as someone who’s a part of the community – we’re under attack,” Blatt said.

One bill Blatt is referring to is Senate Study Bill 1145, which would require school districts to tell parents if they believe a student is transgender. It also requires districts to publicly share their curriculum and course materials.

Other residents believed the City Council was infringing on parents' rights.

“It’s a parent's right to choose care for their child in whatever manner they see fit,” Dawn Henry said. “When that doesn’t happen we’re looking at communism, socialism and everything else.”

She also made reference to Pink Floyd’s song “Another Brick in the Wall” by telling Grieder, “teacher, leave those kids alone.” Grieder is a high school history teacher.

Resident and parent Teresa Culpepper said she spoke to children about the proposed ordinance and said the response was the kids want to be protected, because “not all the time do adults know what they need.”

Culpepper said while she doesn’t know if conversion therapy is occurring in Waterloo, “there is nothing to prevent it from occurring.”

Ted Lederman, a retired doctor of internal medicine, said in 40 years of practice he has never heard of anyone using conversion therapy in Waterloo. Whether conversion therapy occurs in the Cedar Valley was left unanswered, but Grieder described what it entails.

He said it consists of electroshock therapy, nausea inducing medication while children are shown homoerotic media and putting children in vats of water. This is known as aversion therapy. Aversion therapy is a practice meant to form a negative association with something to “correct” it.

“It’s a practice done that is abusive,” Grieder said. “And if we can’t see eye-to-eye that we shouldn’t be electrocuting children … then we have a fundamental disagreement about what makes basic human rights.”

Councilmember Rob Nichols, who is a pharmacist, agreed.

“As a health care professional, I see that all of my colleagues in the medical profession and psychiatric profession and pediatric areas, they do not support conversion therapy,” Nichols said. “As a father and a Christian, I am coming at this with love. I will be judged when my days are over by my maker, but my Christian teaching tells me to come at everything in love.”

The topic of Christianity and religion came up multiple times during the meeting.

“It is not our place as humans to cast judgment,” Councilmember John Chiles said. “That is only in the purview of the Lord himself, and that’s what I believe as a Christian.”

As Councilmember Nia Wilder spoke about being the first openly LGBTQ+ councilmember, someone in the audience harshly whispered “sinner.”

“Leave it to some of your beliefs, I wouldn’t be sitting here,” Wilder said. “The door I opened wouldn’t be open because you don’t believe that I deserve it based on who I am. I don’t believe it is your job to judge anyone. … I am normal, I am loved, I am blessed, I am great and I am not intimidated.”

The comment about being normal came after multiple residents labeled heterosexuals as “typical” and “normal.”

“When a child is born, it is not hard to tell what they are,” resident Forest Dillavou said. “I’ve never seen one that has ‘homosexual’ written across the belly button.”

“You’re doing nothing for the normal kids – or the ones that are non-transsexual,” he continued.

Multiple statements were made concerning transgender children. One resident said many of his friends thought conversion therapy ban was a ban to stop gender reassignment surgery – which they would have agreed with, he said.

Other comments suggested many trangender people regret transitioning, or that being transgender is a “social contagion,” according to resident Al Mannington.

Resident Jenny Garcia disputed such statements, saying in reality the regret rate is 1%. This has been backed up by the National Library of Medicine.

“People speaking against transgender children never mentioned knowing any transgender people in their life,” Garcia said. “Where the people who have are for this ordinance.”

The ordinance now must survive two more readings.

“We have a chance to say that bigotry, gay panic, transphobia and homophobia are relics that belong in the dustbin of history,” Grieder said.

Photos: State wrestling championship on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena State Finals-- 20 State Finals-- 5 State Finals-- 24 State Finals-- 30 State Finals-- 31 State Finals-- 23 State Finals-- 8 State Finals-- 33 State Finals-- 32 State Finals-- 34 State Finals-- 27 State Finals-- 7 State Finals-- 13 State Finals-- 14 State Finals-- 29 State Finals-- 28 State Finals-- 18 State Finals-- 22 State Finals-- 21 State Finals-- 1 State Finals-- 9 State Finals-- 16 State Finals-- 15 State Finals-- 4 State Finals-- 25 State Finals-- 11 State Finals-- 3 State Finals-- 2 State Finals-- 10 State Finals-- 17 State Finals-- 6 State Finals-- 19 State Finals-- 26 State Finals-- 12 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-43.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-41.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-54.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-56.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-52.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-45.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-49.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-40.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-46.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-47.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-53.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-50.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-55.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-51.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-57.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-37.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-36.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-34.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-29.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-38.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-31.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-35.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-30.jpg 021823-qc-spt-iowawrestling-33.jpg State Finals-Union 4 State Finals- 05 State Finals-Union 3 State Finals-Union 2 State Finals-Union 5 State Finals-Union 1 State Finals- 06 State Finals- 01 State Finals- 11 State Finals- 02 State Finals- 09 State Finals- 04 State Finals- 07 State Finals- 08 State Finals- 03 State Finals- 10