WATERLOO — Officials are continuing to look at converting some downtown one-way streets to two-ways as well as installing a roundabout at the “Six Corners” intersection.

Mark Durbahn of AECOM presented an updated study to the City Council earlier this month.

He said it all started with a 2016 discussion regarding a $484,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation to improve safety on Fifth and Sixth streets.

The project would span the intersections of West Fourth Street and Kimball, Campbell, and Willison avenues before Williston splits with West Fifth – otherwise known as Six Corners – all the way to East High School, near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The roundabout proposed for Six Corners would be peanut-shaped, to allow for all of the exits to hold two-way traffic.

Fifth and Sixth Streets would have two lanes with a center left turn lane.

As for Fourth Street, there are a few proposals that Durbahn laid out.

One idea for Fourth Street, from Six Corners to northbound Washington Street (U.S. Highway 218), is to have no left turn lanes and parking on one side – the same as today. It would also incorporate bike lanes.

Another option is for the street to have a center left turn lane, have no parking and no bike lanes. Durbahn said this would allow for additional traffic capacity.

The other option for Fourth Street is to provide parking on both sides of the street, but have no bike lanes or center left turn lanes.

The project would be split into two phases. The first one would span from Highway 218 to East High. The second would be from the highway to Six Corners. Durbahn said it’s “premature to get into a timeline” since the city would still have to find funding sources.

The first phase is estimated at $9.3 million while the second phase is projected to cost $4.2 million.

“There are interested groups looking for grants and, with the infrastructure bill, there are increased opportunities,” he said. “I believe there are some interested parties (that want) to go to Washington to lobby for funding this project.”

What Durbahn presented earlier this month is not the final step, however. He said AECOM is still looking at feedback from the city and then the firm will do a final report, identify funding sources and the method to implement the recommendation. After that, it would come to the council for action.

He said if a construction contract ever came to fruition, it would be about a two-year construction project.

The current traffic configuration was designed in the late 1980s and constructed in the early 1990s.

Durbahn said the idea was to increase access to the northeast industrial area to provide connection to downtown, Tractor Works and other businesses.

“What happened was this was envisioned before the farm crisis took over, so the traffic projections never materialized,” he said. “Traffic projects were around 20,000 (vehicles per day) and now it’s at 11,000.”

Fourth Street was built in 1993, and he said the pavement has “suffered a little bit.”

Durbahn said there have been studies that show when cities convert one-way couplet streets to a two-way system, it’s easier for people to access businesses. He also said it would slow down traffic.

“The idea is to try to make it a little more walkable, slower traffic, more presence and have it be easier to get around and access,” he said. “There’s been good support by Main Street Waterloo and other businesses downtown to have this option explored.”

