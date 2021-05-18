Waterloo considers new rules for electric scooter companies, riders

WATERLOO — Electric scooters that could come to downtown Waterloo might now face city regulations.
A proposed ordinance for shared mobility companies was discussed at a Monday work session by City Council members. The rules come after company Bird spoke at a May 3 work session about bringing its electric scooters to downtown Waterloo in early June. The ordinance — which outlines licensing, insurance and other regulations — would join with amendments to the existing bike ordinance, which would be changed to also encompass electric scooters.
Under the new ordinance, shared mobility companies would be required to initially pay $500 for two-year licenses to operate, and then would have to pay $200 yearly to renew licenses. Companies would pay the city five cents for every user ride on a quarterly basis, which City Clerk Kelley Felchle said would help Waterloo make money to maintain its streets and trails for riders.
The city can make boundaries for where the devices can be used, according to the ordinance. It can also set maximum speed limits in designated areas.
Companies with licenses would have to share visible contact information, provide 24-hour customer service, remove any devices with maintenance or safety issues and relocate misplaced or unsafe scooters with 24 hours of getting most notices, according to the ordinance. The proposed ordinance says the city can store misplaced or unsafe devices if the company does not respond promptly. and the city can charge companies $20 per stored device.
Riders would not be able to ride devices on sidewalks, the ordinance says. Companies would need to instruct users to use electric mobility devices in designated areas on streets, trails or bike lanes. People using the devices would be asked to stay to the right of street lanes. Helmets and responsible riding would be encouraged by the company, according to the ordinance.
Only adults would be allowed to ride the devices, the ordinance says. Riders will have to park devices upright in certain zones on sidewalks, beside bicycle racks, in areas designated for bicycle parking or on the street next to unmarked curbs, the ordinance says. On-street parking of the devices would be allowed in neighborhoods without enough sidewalk space or with rolled curbs. They could also be parked in designated motorcycle parking spaces.
The mobility devices could not block accessible travel paths in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, emergency facilities, bus benches, fire hydrants and utility poles. They could not impede outdoor seating areas, commercial window displays, building entrances and exits or bike racks. Driveways, loading zones, disabled parking zones and curb ramps would also be off limits for device parking.
Licensed companies would not be able to hold the city liable for damages and claims, according to the ordinance. The city would require companies to give proof of both liability and auto insurance, each of which would need at least $1 million per claim for coverage.
Companies or riders who violate the ordinance could face municipal infractions and fines, the ordinance says.
The ordinance caps the city at allowing three companies to have shared mobility licenses at once.
The new ordinance and updated bike ordinance will need formal approval from Waterloo City Council. Jessica Rucker, executive director at Main Street Waterloo, said plans for Bird's electric scooters will be on the June 1 City Council agenda. If approved, she said the city plans to launch the devices June 8, slightly past the original proposed date of June 6.