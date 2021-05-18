Waterloo considers new rules for electric scooter companies, riders

Riders would not be able to ride devices on sidewalks, the ordinance says. Companies would need to instruct users to use electric mobility devices in designated areas on streets, trails or bike lanes. People using the devices would be asked to stay to the right of street lanes. Helmets and responsible riding would be encouraged by the company, according to the ordinance.

Only adults would be allowed to ride the devices, the ordinance says. Riders will have to park devices upright in certain zones on sidewalks, beside bicycle racks, in areas designated for bicycle parking or on the street next to unmarked curbs, the ordinance says. On-street parking of the devices would be allowed in neighborhoods without enough sidewalk space or with rolled curbs. They could also be parked in designated motorcycle parking spaces.

The mobility devices could not block accessible travel paths in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, emergency facilities, bus benches, fire hydrants and utility poles. They could not impede outdoor seating areas, commercial window displays, building entrances and exits or bike racks. Driveways, loading zones, disabled parking zones and curb ramps would also be off limits for device parking.