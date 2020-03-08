Waterloo considers $1.7 million land buy

WATERLOO — The city is poised to spend nearly $1.7 million to buy more land for development south of U.S. Highway 20.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to approve buying just over 47 acres of farm land from L & H Farms, headed by members of the Hollis family.

The purchase is part of an agreement signed in 2010 for the city to acquire roughly 191 acres of land to develop an industrial park southeast of the Ansborough Avenue interchange with U.S. Highway 20.

This week’s action would push the city’s total investment to date over $5.3 million and leave just 38 acres remaining for acquisition under the agreement.

The city is buying the land over a 10-year time period as tax-increment financing revenue becomes available and as L & H Farms finds agricultural land elsewhere.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Essentially, property taxes paid by other businesses in the San Marnan TIF district — VGM, Grainger and other development between San Marnan Drive and U.S. 20 — is financing the acquisition.

The city has faced criticism for the project over the years, primarily because the purchase price has been about $35,000 per acre at a time when crop land is selling for $14,000 per acre or less.