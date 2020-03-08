Waterloo considers $1.7 million land buy

WATERLOO — The city is poised to spend nearly $1.7 million to buy more land for development south of U.S. Highway 20.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to approve buying just over 47 acres of farm land from L & H Farms, headed by members of the Hollis family.
The purchase is part of an agreement signed in 2010 for the city to acquire roughly 191 acres of land to develop an industrial park southeast of the Ansborough Avenue interchange with U.S. Highway 20.
This week’s action would push the city’s total investment to date over $5.3 million and leave just 38 acres remaining for acquisition under the agreement.
The city is buying the land over a 10-year time period as tax-increment financing revenue becomes available and as L & H Farms finds agricultural land elsewhere.
Essentially, property taxes paid by other businesses in the San Marnan TIF district — VGM, Grainger and other development between San Marnan Drive and U.S. 20 — is financing the acquisition.
The city has faced criticism for the project over the years, primarily because the purchase price has been about $35,000 per acre at a time when crop land is selling for $14,000 per acre or less.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson has noted the land is being valued for its economic development use and not for growing corn or beans.
The South Waterloo Business Park, as it’s being marketed, is on a list of certified properties for major projects going through site selection with state economic development officials.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall. Other scheduled business includes an amendment to the city’s controversial fair chance initiative, also known as “ban the box.”
The ordinance designed to prevent businesses from asking job applicants about their criminal histories until the end of the hiring process currently states it applies to any employer with one or more employees in Waterloo. The proposal would change the ordinance to apply to employers with four or more employees.
The ordinance still faces a legal challenge from a state business association, which has a case pending in Black Hawk County District Court.
