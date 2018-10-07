WATERLOO — The city is planning to borrow $2.3 million from a state loan pool to pay for sewage treatment plant upgrades.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall on a plan to borrow the money from a revolving loan fund set up to help Iowa municipalities pay for waste water treatment infrastructure.
The loan would pay for an ongoing contract to upgrade instrumentation and controls at the treatment plant and to connect the city’s flow equalization basin, which would provide additional storage for untreated waste water during heavy rainfall events.
The city previously borrowed $1.7 million from the revolving loan fund to line cracked sewer pipes in an area of the city with sewage backup issues.
The loans will be repaid with interest from sewer user fees collected by the city. The capital loan notes are considered debt but to not count against the city’s bonded indebtedness, which is capped by state law.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- Amending a previously approved development agreement with Dahlstrom Real Estate for a new $8 million, 200,000-square-foot warehouse to be constructed on the northwest corner of Airline Highway and Wagner Road.
The original agreement approved in August called for the city to donate the 15.4-acre site for the project and provide 10 years of 50 percent property tax rebates on the finished building. The new agreement would boost the tax rebates to 70 percent for 10 years.
- A resolution approving nine temporary construction easements with businesses along a stretch of University Avenue expected to be reconstructed next year. The City Council had agreed previously to authorized condemnation proceedings if it was unable to secure the necessary easements before a bid letting.
