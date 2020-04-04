You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo considers incentives for $11.5 million Con-Trol expansion
Waterloo considers incentives for $11.5 million Con-Trol expansion

Con-Trol expansion

WATERLOO -- A planned $11.5 million Con-Trol expansion in the Northeast Industrial Park is back for approval this week.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing on a development agreement for the company to construct a 176,980-square-foot warehouse between Newell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, west of its current operation.

Con-Trol provides container systems for suppliers at the John Deere tractor assembly plant and is looking to expand on land the city bought in 2004 before grading and extending water and sewer in 2017.

The proposed development agreement calls for the city to donate land for the project; a nearly $1.52 million grant to correct poor soil conditions; and eight years of 50 percent property tax rebates on the added value.

The city is also matching a $1 million grant from the state's Revitalize Iowa's Sound Economy grant to improve Newell Street to handle the additional truck traffic between the Con-Trol and Deere facilities.

Council members were originally planning to approve the project last July when they learned of a designated wetlands are on the site. The project was put on hold while the city worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the issue.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the new development agreement just covers the site for the initial warehouse. The city is still working to clear up wetland issues so out-lots in the original plan can be cleared for future expansions.

Residents are encouraged to watch the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on cable access to avoid spreading COVID-19. Comments on issues can be submitted through the City Clerk's Office ahead of time. Those wishing to participate electronically should also contact the clerk.

Other scheduled council business includes:

  • A new development agreement for construction of a $2.5 million apartment building on the corner of West Sixth and Jefferson streets, which replaces the original agreement approved for the project in 2015.

The new arrangement extends the completion date by four years, to Dec. 31, 2021, and sweetens the original 42 percent property tax rebates to 75 percent for 20 years. Councilmen Dave Boesen voiced concern about the extra incentives two weeks ago, which prompted the measure to be tabled until this week.

  • A resolution calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide "shelter in place" order to combat the spread of COVID-19.
  • A zoning change for Dollar General to construct a new store near the intersection of Dysart and East Shaulis roads, near U.S. Highway 218.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

