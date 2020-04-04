Waterloo considers incentives for $11.5 million Con-Trol expansion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

WATERLOO -- A planned $11.5 million Con-Trol expansion in the Northeast Industrial Park is back for approval this week.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing on a development agreement for the company to construct a 176,980-square-foot warehouse between Newell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, west of its current operation.

Con-Trol provides container systems for suppliers at the John Deere tractor assembly plant and is looking to expand on land the city bought in 2004 before grading and extending water and sewer in 2017.

The proposed development agreement calls for the city to donate land for the project; a nearly $1.52 million grant to correct poor soil conditions; and eight years of 50 percent property tax rebates on the added value.

The city is also matching a $1 million grant from the state's Revitalize Iowa's Sound Economy grant to improve Newell Street to handle the additional truck traffic between the Con-Trol and Deere facilities.

Council members were originally planning to approve the project last July when they learned of a designated wetlands are on the site. The project was put on hold while the city worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the issue.