Waterloo considers Black Hawk Street development

WATERLOO -- The city is planning to demolish a house and donate the lot to help bring new commercial buildings near the 18th Street bridge.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday on a development agreement with 3 Little Lambs LLC for a project in the 1800 block of Black Hawk Street.

The company, managed by Jon Brundrett, has already built three commercial pole-frame buildings at 1827 Black Hawk St., which are currently for sale or lease.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposed development agreement calls for the city to demolish a dilapidated house at 1809 Black Hawk St., which it acquired through a court order last year. The lot would be donated to 3 Little Lambs.

A new building of at least 2,500 square feet with a minimum value of $125,000 would need to be constructed within 18 months of the city donating the lot.

Several new buildings have been developed in the area around the 18th Street bridge over the last 10 years. The property is part of the Rath tax-increment financing district.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall. Other scheduled business includes:

A nearly $16.6 million contract with Woodruff Construction, of Waterloo, to upgrade the biosolids portion of the waste water treatment plant on Easton Avenue. The city is borrowing state revolving loan funds to pay for the work.

The final reading of a site plan legalizing the vertical metal siding already installed on the New Star convenience store at U.S. Highway 63 and Fletcher Avenue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0