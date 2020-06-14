Waterloo considers airport, convention center renovations

WATERLOO — The city is poised to move forward on major improvement projects at its airport and downtown convention center.
City Council members are planning to hold public hearings Monday on Waterloo Regional Airport projects expected to cost more than $4 million and also to consider design contracts for repair and renovation work at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
The largest airport contract involves a variety of airfield improvements, primarily the reconstruction of Taxiway Bravo, used by aircraft to access the runway. Cedar Valley Corp. was the apparent low bidder at just over $4.15 million.
Woodruff Construction of Waterloo was the apparent low bidder on two other airport projects. The firm bid $151,901 to fix up hanger No. 4, which has mold and asbestos concerns, and $90,234 to recarpet the lobby and baggage claim area in the terminal building.
All three of the proposed airport projects would be funded entirely with federal and state grant funds.
In separate action, council members will be asked to approve more than $340,000 in engineering and design contracts with I & S Group Inc. of Waterloo for planned convention center work.
One contract calls for the firm to prepare design concepts for an addition to the center and a lobby renovation. Others involve skywalk improvements and structural work for the building penthouse.
The city has borrowed $5.1 million through general obligation bonds in the last two years to make improvements at the city-owned convention center.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Some council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
