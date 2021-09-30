Waterloo considers 73-acre annexation for large campground near Lost Island

WATERLOO — A proposed 73-acre annexation of Black Hawk County land into the city of Waterloo for the purposes of constructing a large campground drew the opposition of several neighbors and ultimately led to the zoning board to recommend its denial.

Andrew Lusson of Evansdale proposed a voluntary annexation on behalf of a dozen landowners willing to sell their land for his proposed 73.38-acre campground at the corner of East Orange and Dysart roads during a zoning board meeting earlier this month.

Because of the annexation process, the campground zoning was not officially part of the request, but Lusson indicated he had an agreement to sever the annexation if the campground later did not go through.

Lusson said he planned for his campground to have 179 electric, water and sewage hook-up sites; 200 electric and water hook-up sites; 30 tent sites and several cabins.

He noted tourism in the area as a result of the nearby water park and soon-to-be Lost Worlds Theme Park, along with an increase in camper sales and what he called a lack of campsites in the area, would all contribute to demand for the more than 400 sites.

Matt Abben, general manager of the Lost Island Waterpark KOA Resort, disputed that.

“I cannot fill up, and I offer discounted (Lost Island) tickets,” he said. “It has taken us many years to get enough of our sites filled to even break even. This would split the available demand further.”

Several neighbors from the nearby Southdale Neighborhood Association said they had longstanding problems with water drainage, sewer backup and increasing traffic concerns already.

Sara Blake, president of the association, said she got 254 signatures of opposition to the project from people in neighborhoods surrounding the proposed campground.

“Annexation should preserve and enhance the quality of life for us and our neighbors,” she said. “This proposal will cause urban sprawl, increase traffic to an already dangerous intersection ... as well as this proposal causing environmental damage in regards to water drainage issues that we already have present.”

Lusson noted his plan included a water retention pond and pumping sewage uphill, all at his own expense.

Nevertheless, the board sided with the neighbors in a unanimous vote to recommend denial of the annexation.

“Regardless of what that 70-some acres gets used for, we are not prepared for it to be used for anything other than growing corn,” said commissioner Cody Leistikow.

Commissioner Sue Flynn said she would have liked to see a traffic study done in the area, as well as existing water and sewer issues addressed.

“I am all for growth of Waterloo, and I do appreciate the developer considering this, but at this point I don’t think it’s in the mature-enough phases,” she said.

Lusson still has the option of asking the city council, which has the final say, to approve it. It was not immediately clear if he planned to do so.

