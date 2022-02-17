Waterloo considers 7% residential levy increase, nearly 5.5% on commercial and industrial

WATERLOO — The City Council will look at passing a maximum tax levy increase of 7.01% on residential property and 5.48% on commercial and industrial property for the next fiscal year.

The council unanimously agreed to set a public hearing on the matter of a maximum levy rate at 5:30 p.m. March 3.

That’s the highest rate a city can tax for the next year, though it can always go lower and “we’d better” go lower, Mayor Quentin Hart told councilors at a special session Tuesday to get their first looks at the levy rates and preliminary budget numbers.

“That number better go down by the time we finish taking a look at everything,” Hart said.

Michelle Weidner, the city’s chief financial officer, presented councilors with scenarios where they could lower the residential and commercial/industrial rates. If the council wanted to drop the residential rate to a 5% increase instead of 7%, they’d have to cut $675,000 out of the budget. Getting to an increase of 4% would mean cutting out $1.12 million.

“That’s just to give you a frame of reference of the kind of numbers we’re talking about,” she said. The rate does not include the debt service levy, she added.

Weidner noted increased expenses, to the tune of $952,813, were “spread all over the city,” including ambulance service fees to the state and “pretty large” increases in liability insurance premiums and workers compensation insurance.

But revenue was also up in the fiscal year 2023 budget of $622,361, which included increased ambulance revenue, golf revenue and franchise fees.

Some areas, like already bargained salaries, overtime and bonuses in the amount of $1,341,152, cannot be changed. It was overall department budgets that the council could decide to reduce.

“We would need to find revenue to support any other things we want to add to this budget, or use our fund balance or reduce expenses to get that below the legal limit,” Weidner said.

Among the city’s budget categories:

Public safety, which includes police, fire, ambulance and building inspection, is requesting an $829,834 increase, or 2.74%.

Culture and recreation, which includes the public library, museums and leisure services, is requesting a $347,909 increase, or 5.2%.

General government, which includes employees’ health insurance, liability and workers compensation, is requesting an increase of $287,682, or 45.53%.

Public works, which includes MET Transit, parking and airport operations, is requesting a $155,794 increase, or 8.42%.

Community and economic development, which includes tourism promotion, the convention center and planning and zoning, is requesting a $40,363 increase, or 10.25%.

Health and social services, which is primarily the city’s human rights commission, is requesting a bump of $5,625, or 1.91%.

Weidner noted the March 3 hearing would only be “our first budget hearing,” and another would be held where specific changes to departments could be made. The budget which requires a supermajority 5-2 vote to pass.

Councilor Dave Boesen asked if automated traffic enforcement revenues had kept up with the anticipated budgeted amounts; Weidner said they had not, only notching “just under half a million” in fees as of the end of December, though they had anticipated making $1.6 million through June 30 of this year, the end of the fiscal year.

“So we have quite a bit of AT revenue we need to earn by the end of June to make the FY22 budget work, and then we need to collect a similar amount in FY23 to make that budget work,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.