The Waterloo Regional Airport 

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR

WATERLOO — Parking improvements have been made at the Waterloo Regional Airport.

City officials said new Parking Access and Revenue Control System technology has been installed, including ticket dispensers, pay stations and exit equipment.

The equipment, part of some $235,000 in parking improvements, replaces antiquated equipment, switching to more accurate bar-coded tickets and adding personal data protections for credit and debit card users.

A license plate recognition system is collecting data to automatically calculate the amount due upon exit from the parking area, making it more convenient and providing another layer of security.

Starting around Jan. 1, proximity cards will be issued to frequent fliers who prefer to receive monthly invoices.

Two dedicated exits on the south side of the parking lot are now in place, as well as two new entrances located on the north and the west sides of the lot.

Contractors last week began rehabilitating the airport parking lots and will be restriping spaces. Portions of the lot will be closed during the construction process, but continuous parking will be maintained.

The final phase of improvements, slated for this fall, will including replacing light poles and installing LED lighting for improved energy efficiency.

