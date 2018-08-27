WATERLOO — Parking improvements have been made at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
City officials said new Parking Access and Revenue Control System technology has been installed, including ticket dispensers, pay stations and exit equipment.
The equipment, part of some $235,000 in parking improvements, replaces antiquated equipment, switching to more accurate bar-coded tickets and adding personal data protections for credit and debit card users.
A license plate recognition system is collecting data to automatically calculate the amount due upon exit from the parking area, making it more convenient and providing another layer of security.
Starting around Jan. 1, proximity cards will be issued to frequent fliers who prefer to receive monthly invoices.
Two dedicated exits on the south side of the parking lot are now in place, as well as two new entrances located on the north and the west sides of the lot.
Contractors last week began rehabilitating the airport parking lots and will be restriping spaces. Portions of the lot will be closed during the construction process, but continuous parking will be maintained.
The final phase of improvements, slated for this fall, will including replacing light poles and installing LED lighting for improved energy efficiency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.