Waterloo community to reenact historic Selma march

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights is planning a recreation of the famous Selma march.

The event Friday will be a reenactment of the 1965 marches from Selma to Montgomery that took place from March 7-25 following the murder of Jimmie Lee Jackson.

Additionally, the commission said in its media release that it wants to educate local stakeholders and the public on the importance of voting in Iowa and elsewhere, and on the historical context of the people of those times.

“The right to vote is one of the most basic promises of our democracy. In a democratic government, every person is considered equal and is empowered to both participate in their government and speak on the issues that impact their daily lives,” they stated. “Through our votes, we’re able to express our values around concerns like health care, climate change, criminal justice, taxes, and so much more.”

The media packet provided also said that despite the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, legislation has been presented to undo these advancements.

“Bills that make voting harder for women and Black and brown Americans, wealthy special interest groups that influence elections, and district maps that don’t reflect our communities — these obstacles threaten our democracy,” the release said.

The march will start at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo before crossing over the Fourth Street bridge to the Moody Amphitheatre 0.6 miles away.

