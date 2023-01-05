Waterloo Community Playhouse's Walker Building to be studied

WATERLOO — Local thespians could see some changes to their community theater after a decision by the City Council.

Councilors Tuesday unanimously approved completing a study to review the Waterloo Community Playhouse space. The WCP currently operates out of the Walker Building, at 224 Commercial St.

The study, led by InVision Architecture, is looking at potential space sharing with the Waterloo Center for the Arts building, located across the street. The firm will review the playhouse and art center spaces to see what options there may be for a future project.

The Walker Building holds a small theater space, administrative offices, a classroom, costume storage and rentals, and some small prop storage.

Anita Ross, the executive director for WCP, said most of their shows take place at Hope Martin Theater located in the art center. She also said the WCA holds the dressing rooms, bigger props, construction site and the box office.

“We roll furniture and costumes across the street,” Ross said. “We probably look crazy going from one building to another.”

Other than the inconvenience of wheeling props across Commercial Street, Ross said the cost of maintenance at the Walker Building is concerning for the organization as is the difficulty of updating its small theater space. She said there are two load-bearing pillars right in the middle of the space, which affects sightlines.

However, Hope Martin Theater needs major upgrades, too. She said its lighting system is two generations behind what other theaters are using. While the theater was shut down during the pandemic, a new stage floor was installed.

Ross said the proposed study is a group effort and she has met with the city and WCA multiple times. She said the Walker Building is the only building on the block that is not city owned.

“We’re not in the business of development, we’re in the business of theater,” Ross said. “The development company wanted to know what our plan was moving forward and the lot is very interesting to them.”

The study has an estimated cost of $17,500.

The council also formally adopted its new city seal and logo on Tuesday night. The new signage was unveiled at Mayor Quentin Hart’s State of the City address last month.

Waterloo resident Forest Dillavou had some concerns about the adoption.

“What you’re doing has already been done,” Dillavou said. “This is not the way the government should be run. People should have input before decisions are made.”

He was also concerned about the logo changes on city property and how much it would cost.

Mayor pro-tem Ray Feuss, who led the meeting after Mayor Hart left early, said there is no plan to change any of the signage on University Avenue or manhole covers.

“The one we will be adopting will be very similar and it was intentional in doing it that way,” Feuss said. “Our current cost has been in the budget to do this and it’s been about a couple thousand to do this.”

Also approved at the meeting:

The request by Robson Homes, Inc. for tax exemptions on the construction of eight new twin homes located on Mourning Dove Drive that are valued at $130,000 per unit. The site is within the City Limits Urban Revitalization Area.

A $523,353 bid by Lodge Construction, Inc., of Clarksville, for the South Street and West Ninth Street mini-roundabout project.

A $162,450 bid by K&W Electric, of Cedar Falls, for the Donald Street to Newell Street traffic adaptive system.