WATERLOO — Almost a year after the creation of a task force to focus on gun violence, the Waterloo Safe Neighborhoods Commission held a forum Thursday at Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center.

Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder, who is spearheading the committee approved by the City Council in June, said the group is in its first phase. Members are talking with experts, such as data scientists from Iowa State University, to look at strategies that work in other places.

But Brent Carmichael, the founder and director of a nonprofit that provides social awareness services, said a phase that will make a difference is one that focuses on how to work with children.

“We as adults don’t understand motivations and influences and what’s causing them to do this,” Carmichael said. “We also have to look at dispute resolution and how to handle conflict, peace compromise and build respectful relationships. That would decrease some of the issues we’re having.”

“This situation didn’t happen overnight, and we’re not gonna solve it overnight,” he continued. “A lot of us are scared to talk to our kids, and so if we can increase our connections with them and decrease the need for them to have conflict we can solve some of the problem.”

He warned that “summer’s coming,” implying that more crime happens in warmer months.

Members of the commission, as well as the public, spoke about the resources the area used to have in the summer months to give children something to do.

“My heart goes out to this generation of kids because my parents came here from Mississippi in the ‘70s, and I remember the Jesse Cosby Center, I remember the Book Mobile, I remember afternoon block parties,” resident Rosie Julion said. “And there’s nothing like that here for the kids. I don’t understand that. We throw money into everything else in this community.”

Another resident, Ali Raman, said the lack of resources is connected to the history of segregation in the city. She noted recent council meetings at which Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith decried the dearth of opportunities in her ward – Ward 4 – such as the removal of the pool in Gates Park and the lack of coffee shops.

“I think some of these issues are very systemic, and we’re never gonna solve it if we talk about just the guns themselves,” Raman said. “We need to deal with the truth and not run from it.”

Grieder said city leaders have been having this conversation for 20 years but nothing came out of it.

“I’m not interested in blue ribbon stuff,” he said. “I will consider it an abject failure if we don’t come up with long-term solutions. It will cost money and time, but we see what happens when we abandon kids.”

