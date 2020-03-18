Waterloo closes more city buildings under COVID-19 threat

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo closed multiple public buildings Wednesday to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Public Works Building at 625 Glenwood St. and Carnegie Library annex at 620 Mulberry St. have been closed with limited access to vendors, deliveries and contractors.

The shutdowns follow a previous decision to close the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, Waterloo Public Library, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Young Arena and Leisure Services offices at Byrnes Park.

The Public Works Building houses the sanitation, street, traffic, animal control and fleet management operations. Residents are encouraged to call the departments and mail in requests for services and payment. A locked drop box is available in the entryway during business hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bulk item pickup of 10 items for $10.

The Carnegie building houses code enforcement, community development, housing, human rights and neighborhood services. Each of these departments will be taking appointments by phone. They are requesting all documents to be sent by email or regular mail, or through the drop box in the building.