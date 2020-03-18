Waterloo closes more city buildings under COVID-19 threat

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo closed multiple public buildings Wednesday to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The Public Works Building at 625 Glenwood St. and Carnegie Library annex at 620 Mulberry St. have been closed with limited access to vendors, deliveries and contractors.
The shutdowns follow a previous decision to close the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, Waterloo Public Library, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Young Arena and Leisure Services offices at Byrnes Park.
The Public Works Building houses the sanitation, street, traffic, animal control and fleet management operations. Residents are encouraged to call the departments and mail in requests for services and payment. A locked drop box is available in the entryway during business hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bulk item pickup of 10 items for $10.
The Carnegie building houses code enforcement, community development, housing, human rights and neighborhood services. Each of these departments will be taking appointments by phone. They are requesting all documents to be sent by email or regular mail, or through the drop box in the building.
Meanwhile, the Waterloo Housing Authority will not accept Section 8 applications for the next 30 days, and inspections on new units will be completed. The Money Smart and Home Buyer Education classes scheduled for April have been cancelled.
Code enforcement encourages residents to use the "report a problem" feature on the city website to report violations.
City Hall, at 715 Mulberry St., has closed the city clerk’s, cable access studios, finance, human resources, legal and mayor’s office.
The City Hall lobby to the Waterloo Police Department remains open. Second-floor counter service for engineering, planning and building departments is open, but Plexiglas barriers have been installed.
City Council meetings, budget hearings, boards and commissions will continue as scheduled and are broadcast live on YouTube on the WaterlooCommunityTV channel.
Those choosing not to attend meetings, can submit comments and questions to the City Clerk's office either by phone (319) 291-4323; by fax: (319) 291-4571; or email to Kelley.Felchle@Waterloo-IA.org.
Waste Management Services at 3505 Easton Ave. is closed to the public with limited access. The Waterloo Regional Airport remains open.
For more information see visit www.CityofWaterlooIowa.com/Covid-19 or call Wendy Bowman, communications director at (319) 291-4301.