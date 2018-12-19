WATERLOO — The city has reclaimed ownership of the controversial Sunnyside South property.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 Monday to accept a quit claim deed for the undeveloped housing addition, which has been mired in litigation for nearly six years.
The council had voted in January 2013 to sell San Marnan Drive right-of-way along Sunnyside Country Club to Sunnyside South Addition LLC, an investment group planning to build 24 upscale homes along the golf course.
A group of property owners spearheaded by Bob Molinaro sued, claiming the city failed to follow the legal steps to sell unused highway right-of-way.
The investors had already been deeded the property and reportedly spent $1.8 million relocating San Marnan Drive and creating the housing lots when the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the city had indeed failed to follow the sale process required by law.
The city went through the sale process again, with Judge Richard Stochl on June 14 lifting an injunction and ruling the city had followed the proper legal steps this time.
But issues related to the case are still pending before the Iowa Supreme Court.
This week’s council action was designed to clear up ownership of the land, which is still listed in property records as being owned by Sunnyside South Addition LLC, even though the city was maintaining the land.
“Through all the lawsuits we never had it deeded back,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson.
City Attorney Dave Zellhoefer said the quit claim deed was designed to comply with the court’s order.
“We deeded it to Sunnyside South and then the Supreme Court forbid us from transferring the property,” Zellhoefer said. “Since then everybody has been treating this as if it is city property again, but the assessor’s office still showed it being owned by Sunnyside South.”
The city is still under a development agreement with Sunnyside South Addition and intends to transfer title back to the investment group pending clearance of all litigation, Anderson said.
