WATERLOO — The city is forgiving money owned by the Cedar Valley TechWorks to secure more land for downtown development.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to erase $1.425 million the nonprofit development organization has owed the city since 2007.
In return, the TechWorks will give the city several lots on its 30-acre campus which can be sold or given away to lure new development.
“We think it will make more sense for both the TechWorks and the city for the city to have control of those outlots and help get them developed,” said Michelle Weidner, the city’s chief financial officer. “Basically what we’re doing here is purchasing the outlots for the $1.4 million.”
Cedar Valley TechWorks Inc. was formed to develop former manufacturing buildings donated by John Deere along Westfield Avenue and Commercial Street on the west side of downtown.
The city had secured a $1.425 million federal grant to construct a storm water pump station to serve John Deere and TechWorks. But it agreed to let TechWorks use the grant to renovate one of the buildings with the understanding the city would be reimbursed for the pump station expense.
“Unfortunately as many things happen when you’re renovating and demolishing old buildings, the TechWorks costs were higher than anticipated and they did not have the $1.4 million to pay us back,” Weidner said.
“We have been patiently waiting for a number of years,” she added. “But we feel the opportunities for development that exist are on that campus now with the development that is happening.”
One building was renovated as a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel while three floors of the second building have been renovated to house advanced manufacturing operations and the Grow Cedar Valley offices. The upper three floors are being sold to Lincoln Savings Bank.
The lots going to the city include an area designated for a marina at West Commercial Street and River Road, just upstream from the Manatt’s plant, and three lots along the south side of Commercial Street.
“There’s several outlots that have great potential and we are working on prospective development projects,” said City Planner Aric Schroeder. “We could see millions of dollars of new buildings.”
Cedar Valley TechWorks President Wes James said the city is in better position to prepare and market the lots for development.
