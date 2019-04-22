WATERLOO -- City Council members quashed a bid to eliminate their automatic annual pay raises.
Waterloo City Councilwoman Margaret Klein's proposal to uncouple council pay hikes from the consumer price index got no backing from her colleagues during a short work session Monday.
"I respect the will of the council, and clearly there is no support to go forward on this," Klein said. "I thought it was worth a stab.
"I don't think it's any secret that I don't like automatic pay increases," she said. "I don't think a majority of people should sit in their job and have these roll in every year without some discussion as to whether they are deserved."
Councilwoman Sharon Juon served on a citizens committee in 2005 that recommended the ordinance basing the mayor's and council members' raises on the previous year's CPI. It was adopted by the council that year.
"I think the method we have right now works well," said Juon, saying council debates over pay issues before 2005 could become "almost blood baths."
Councilman Pat Morrissey said Klein's proposal "makes something political that a citizen compensation board made apolitical 14 years ago."
Councilman Steve Schmitt said he couldn't support changing the current plan unless a new method was first adopted to guide future pay increases.
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. added council wages are currently a very small part of the overall budget.
The city's elected officials are getting a 1.75 percent raise July 1, which boosts the mayor's salary to $87,445, while council members will earn $9,272 a year.
Klein's proposal would have left the mayor's salary tied to the CPI. But she worried about a time when council members might get raises when budget conditions were forcing them to lay off city workers.
"That would be unconscionable," she said.
Any change in the pay or method of paying the city's elected officials can only take effect on Jan. 1 following a November municipal election. Any vote to make such a change must take place before that election.
Therefore, council members couldn't vote on the spur of the moment during a rough budget session to cancel their pay hikes for the coming year.
City officials had attempted in the 1990s to tie the mayor and council pay to raises approved for nonbargaining city workers.
The Iowa Attorney General's Office struck down that practice in 1998, saying it was not legal to base elected officials pay increases on something they control, such as the pay for other workers.
That same opinion said raises could be tied to some "mechanically applied formula, resting upon a source outside the council's direct control" like a consumer price index.
