Waterloo City Council votes to close an airport runway

“It’s an important part of our infrastructure; it’s vital to our local economy; it contributes to our economy,” he added. “It’s an asset to the city that really should not be thrown away.”

Engineers have estimated it would cost roughly $300,000 to patch the runway’s cracks and up to $1.9 million to rebuild it for longer use.

Pilot Todd Loes suggested the $300,000 repair is less than the cost of removing the pavement eventually after it’s closed.

“If we turn around and take this asset and close it, it becomes … an extreme liability overnight,” he said.

Airport Board chairman Hugh Field said he believed the board, not the City Council, was in charge by ordinance of determining whether to decommission a runway despite a different opinion from City Attorney Martin Petersen.

“We have never discussed closing it,” Field said. “Our goal has been to keep it open as long as we can and, failing that, to come to the council and get approval for some capital improvements to it.”

Kaspari and council members said the issue came down to cost, given the large number of other capital needs facing the airport and city, and liability for possible accidents on the crumbling runway.