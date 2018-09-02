WATERLOO — The City Council is expected to resume talks this week on filling its vacant Ward 5 seat.
But the debate is largely a moot point since plans to hold a special election in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election or sooner already were rejected.
The remaining six Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold a 4:55 p.m. work session and vote during the 5:30 p.m. regular meeting Tuesday in City Hall on how to fill the vacancy created when Chris Shimp resigned for personal reasons Aug. 10.
Council members Sharon Juon, Pat Morrissey and Jerome Amos Jr. previously voted for an initial proposal to hold a special election Nov. 6, which would have saved the city the estimated $6,000.
Council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein voted against the measure after Klein said the nonpartisan city election should be kept separate from the partisan general election. So the measure failed on a 3-3 vote.
Juon, Morrissey and Amos then voted to hold a separate special election Oct. 2, essentially the first available opportunity. That also failed on a 3-3 vote, with Schmitt, Jacbos and Klein voting against it.
Under Iowa law, it is now too late for the council to hold a special election on or before the general election. If council members call for a special election now — or if they fail to take any action at all — the auditor will set the special election for the first allowable date, which is Dec. 11.
Council members still could attempt filling the seat through an appointment, provided four of the current council members could agree on a process and the individual.
That option was not brought up by any council members during an Aug. 20 work session. But Schmitt last week said he was interested in discussing it as an alternative.
However, even if the council was successful in agreeing on an appointment, it likely would not stand.
At least two people have been gathering signatures on a petition to force a special election if the council attempts an appointment process, with one of those petitions reportedly garnering the required 158 signatures.
Schmitt asked for County Auditor Grant Veeder to attend the work session to answer questions about the process.
