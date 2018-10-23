WATERLOO — Recent basement backups and the staggering cost of repairing the city’s sanitary sewer system drained the politics out of a fee hike.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 Monday to approve the first of three required readings of an ordinance boosting the city’s sewer rates by 5 percent Jan. 1 and another 5 percent July 1, 2019.
There were no public objections and no council debate before the vote.
The city is under a federal court order to stop allowing untreated sewage from bypassing the treatment plant or backing up into basements during periods of heavy rain. Those problems were highlighted during record September and early October rainfall this year.
“The bottom line is … it’s something that we have to do,” Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. said. “It hasn’t been getting done and we have to do it.
“The citizens are the ones that are going to have to pay the costs,” he added. “I don’t want to see it happen, but it’s just inevitable.”
A master plan adopted by the City Council last December spelled out some $73 million in collection system projects necessary to comply with the federal order and ensure the sewers will be adequate to handle future rainfall events.
The sewer rate hikes are designed to help pay off money the city is borrowing to pay for the initial projects.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said it’s likely additional sewer fee increases will be necessary and more projects undertaken to meet federal requirements for the collection system and to upgrade the treatment plant.
The 5 percent rate increase would boost the average monthly residential sewer bill from $25.75 to $27. The second 5 percent rate hike would take that monthly bill to $28.35.
Despite the proposed rate increase, Waterloo would still have the fifth-lowest sewer bills among the 39 Iowa cities with populations exceeding 10,000. It would still have the lowest combined water and sewer bills in the state.
The second reading of the sewer rate ordinance is expected to be held Nov. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.