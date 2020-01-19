Waterloo City Council to vote on closing a runway

WATERLOO — City Council members this week are expected to decide the fate of a third runway at the Waterloo Regional Airport.

Council members are scheduled Tuesday to consider a resolution allowing Airport Director Keith Kaspari to work with the Federal Aviation Administration to decommission and permanently close runway 6-24.

The runway, which was built in 1942 and resurfaced in 1981, is showing extensive deterioration that could make it unsafe for takeoffs and landings.

The FAA has informed the city it will not fund any improvements to the runway because it is not necessary for most airport operations. The Waterloo Regional Airport is the only airport in Iowa with three paved runways.

While some local pilots have indicated a desire to keep the runway, which would involve the city providing at least $300,000 to patch cracks or $1.9 million to shorten and rehabilitate it, Kaspari and some council members have said there are higher priorities at the airport for city and FAA funds.

“Any in-house — by airport staff — or professionally generated cost-benefit analysis does not merit the city leaders bonding for either of the (repair) options,” Kaspari said in a memorandum to council members.