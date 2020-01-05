WATERLOO — Councilman Pat Morrissey is pushing to scrap a new city employee evaluation program.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider Morrissey’s request to rescind the merit pay and performance evaluation process approved Dec. 16.
Morrissey had been the only council member voting against the program, which sets up a process to evaluate city workers and provide a merit-based pay plan for those not covered under collective bargaining agreements.
It changes the city’s longstanding practice of awarding across-the-board pay raises to city workers each year, replacing it with an evaluation process potentially giving larger raises to those with exemplary work performance and smaller pay hikes for unsatisfactory effort.
Councilmen Steve Schmitt, who championed the merit play plan, and Bruce Jacobs are no longer on the City Council and have been replaced by Dave Boesen and Jonathan Grieder, who won their seats in the November municipal election.
Morrissey had contended last month the council should have postponed voting on the plan until the new council members were seated in January.
Even if Boesen and Grieder choose to support Morrissey’s effort at least one other council member would need to change their previous vote to overturn the program.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
