Waterloo city council to re-examine code of ethics, expand on broadband

WATERLOO — Changes could be coming to how the City Council operates.

An ordinance amendment to overhaul and update councilors’ code of ethics will be considered at Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting in the council chambers at City Hall. Two other ordinance amendments making minor changes to the mechanical and plumbing regulations are also are also on the table. These include updating the years in the ordinances, as well as some renumbering.

After last week’s successful $20 million general obligation bond referendum to help build a broadband fiber backbone, a resolution is coming before the council to place arbitrage results on file stating that no payment is due to the Internal Revenue Service for issuing the debt. Arbitrage refers to profits gained from investing proceeds derived from low-interest rate debt into higher-yielding investments or securities.

The city is also looking to take its next step with the project through a request to enter into a professional services agreement with Magellan Advisors, which have been conducting studies for the project, to prepare a grant application to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration Middle Mile grant program for the construction of a portion of the fiber backbone network.

The cost for this is estimated at $80,000. However, city documents note that it would be paid for American Rescue Plan funds.

Waterloo could also approve this grant application in another resolution, in an amount to not exceed $15 million with a city match. If the grant is awarded, officials say the city would reduce construction funds that need to be raised from other sources.

Two applications for an Iowa Clean Air Attainment Program grant are coming before the council, as well. ICAAP’s purpose is to help finance transportation projects that would improve air quality. The two resolutions are to install signal control systems.

The first grant application is for $910,000, and the system would be located on Ansborough Avenue from Fitzway Drive to Downing Avenue. The second is for $1.1 million on Broadway Street from the intersection of Franklin and Mullan to the Highway 218 ramps at Airport Boulevard.

There is one public hearing on Monday. The city is requesting to rezone five acres east of 2135 Commercial Street from an agricultural and light industrial district to remove the farming uses.