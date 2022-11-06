Waterloo City Council to consider improvements to air and rail park

WATERLOO — The land near the Waterloo Regional Airport could see changes if resolutions are approved by the City Council.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at City Hall.

The city is looking to extend gas service from MidAmerican Energy into the Waterloo Air and Rail Park. The project’s would have an estimated cost not to exceed about $1.7 million.

Council documents state the city previously worked with MidAmerican for the extension of electrical service to the area, which is more than 300 acres of industrial land on the western side of the Waterloo Regional Airport.

The city could be refunded some portion of the funding as the park develops within the next decade, according to the documents.

There is a resolution approving an early access agreement with Camenzind, Masonry LLC to allow development activities, including the construction of a foundation on lot four of the third addition of the industrial park, known by the acronym WARP.

An amendment to a 2019 agreement on designing infrastructure to turn the city’s sewage into valuable natural gas also is coming before the council.

Strand Associates Inc. of Madison, Wis., was supposed to have completed the biogas utilization modifications preliminary design project by Oct. 31. The city’s treatment operations supervisor is asking for an extension until Feb. 28 on that deadline.

The council will hold six public hearings. They include:

A request to rezone the commercial district where a former Petco store sat at 1237 Flammang Drive to a conditional zoning district allowing for an auto repair shop.

A contract for the sanitary sewer gatewell repairs. The council will consider approving the plans, specifications and form of contract as well as one of three bids on the project – for $3.55 million, $4.56 million and $5.83 million. The engineer’s estimate is $3.5 million.

The West Ninth and South streets mini-roundabout project, which received no bids.

The three other hearings relate to construction of a 2,400 square foot office building, the boiler replacement for the Waterloo Center for the Arts Youth Pavilion and the purchase of two John Deere mowers.

The council will also consider approving submission of two grant applications:

$100,000 for the Gates and Byrnes parks projects sought from the Lincoln Savings Bank Foundation.

Up to $2 million for a Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation grant, with no city match.

The hope is to initiate a “pilot SMART corridor” in the city, council documents state. It would include weather, pavement condition, traffic and crash sensors, and smart street lights in a platform that communicates to various city departments.