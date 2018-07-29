WATERLOO — The city will hold a public hearing this week on plans for a new 200,000-square-foot warehouse and office in the MidPort Industrial Park.
Waterloo City Council members are expected to vote during the 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting in City Hall on whether to approve a site plan for the project to be constructed by Dahlstrom Real Estate.
The new building would be located on the northwest corner of Airline Highway and Wagner Road.
Members of the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission endorsed the site plan after receiving no opposition from surrounding property owners.
Council members are also expected to set an Aug. 13 public hearing on a development agreement for the project which would include selling the land to Dahlstrom Real Estate for $1.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- Approving a new one-year, $72,000 agreement with Vandewalle and Associates of Madison, Wis., to continue providing urban planning services for downtown redevelopment efforts.
Vandewalle was the original architect of the city’s downtown master plan, started in 1999, and has been kept on board for the past 18 years to help both the city and Waterloo Development Corp. implement downtown projects.
- A request from John and Dessie Rottinghaus for the city to voluntarily annex 20 acres of land along North Elk Run Road, just northwest of 4455 Remington Road. Council members previously voted to buy the land with plans to annex it for industrial development.
