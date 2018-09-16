Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — The City Council will be asked Monday to approve tax breaks for a new dental office in the Country Club Business Center.

Cedar Valley Oral Surgery has already built a new office at 820 Fisher Drive in the business park at Ansborough Avenue and San Marnan Drive. The 5,500-square-foot building is twice the size of the previous dental building on Canterbury Court.

The development agreement up for approval calls for the city to provide nine years of property tax rebates beginning at 90 percent in the first four years and dropping to 78 percent in the ninth year.

The business is required to maintain a minimum assessed value of $1.47 million through 2039.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the development agreement included standard incentives, with higher tax rebates designed to reimburse the company for the $455,000 cost of buying the lot from a private developer.

The meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall, also includes scheduled votes on:

  • A site plan for 72 acres where the former Waterloo Greyhound Park has been demolished. Deer Creek Development is seeking to lay out 12 lots for future retail and office development on the property.
  • A pre-construction agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for an asphalt overlay on U.S. Highway 63 from Donald Street north to County Road C-66. While IDOT would pay for the resurfacing, the city would be responsible for an estimated $176,000 for curb and intake replacements.

