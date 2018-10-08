WATERLOO — A decision to boost the tax incentive package for a warehouse project generated heartburn before winning approval.
Waterloo City Council members voted 4-1 Monday to amend a previously approved development agreement with Dahlstrom Real Estate to construct a 200,000-square-foot industrial building on the northwest corner of West Airline Highway and Wagner Road.
The original contract approved by the council Aug. 13 and signed by the developer called for the city to donate the 15-acre site and provide 10 years of 50 percent property tax rebates. The amendment boosted the tax rebates to 70 percent.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said it was simply a mistake to approve the lower rebate amounts.
“It was an error for the developer to sign it; it was an error by the city staff to send it through at this point,” Anderson said. “We had negotiated with them 10 years at 70 percent.”
Several residents objected to the change before the vote, suggesting it was a done deal once both sides signed the original contract.
“We’re not getting anymore out of this,” said Todd Obadal. “I would like to know how is this in the city’s best interest to just give away more tax dollars?”
Resident Forest Dillavou said the city has better uses for its tax revenue than spending money on economic development incentives in tax-increment financing districts.
“We’ve got to stop spending and giving away if we’re ever going to recover and get these things like sewer taken care of,” Dillavou said.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein voted against the project to make a point to city staff.
“It’s not that I don’t think this is a good project,” Klein said. “It’s not that I don’t think it should receive something.
“I don’t like the idea that we mess up $8 million deals,” she added. “Let’s get sharper at checking these big development agreements out. Don’t come back here and ask for more after we’ve all legally signed.”
But Councilman Steve Schmitt said the council shouldn’t punish the developer for a mistake by city staff.
“That’s the kind of thing that probably would not be perceived well in the economic development community, if we start treating people differently because of an error on the city staff’s fault,” Schmitt said.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs abstained from voting. Jacobs has stopped voting on most city development agreements saying he fears a future conflict of interest given his job as a banker.
