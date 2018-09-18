WATERLOO — A new medical office building in the Country Club Business Center was awarded development incentives after it was already built.
Members of the Waterloo City Council voted 6-0 Monday to approve property tax rebates for Cedar Valley Oral Surgery’s new 5,500-square-foot building at 820 Fisher Drive in the business park at Ansborough Avenue and San Marnan Drive.
Despite the unanimous approval, council members had numerous questions about the development, and Councilman Steve Schmitt voiced concern about incentives being used to relocate existing businesses in the community.
Cedar Valley Oral Surgery is moving from its previous smaller location on Canterbury Court.
“Do we have any idea how many of the last 20 new buildings that we have issued development (agreements) for have been new businesses coming to Waterloo versus existing businesses that are just moving from one building to another and creating vacant commercial space?” Schmitt asked.
“My concern is — and I’ve heard this from some folks in the commercial real estate business — we’re creating a pretty good inventory of commercial space that’s not being rented,” he added. “Ultimately the value of that property is going to decrease.”
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson acknowledged the city has seen a lot of retail space remain vacant but said medical offices tend to fill up quickly.
“A lot of them are unable to expand in their existing locations, so they’re relocating and expanding in these newer areas,” Anderson said. “That opens up some more available buildings for smaller businesses to go into those smaller spaces.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein asked about the size of the tax rebates, which begin at 90 percent in the first four years and drop to 78 percent in the ninth year, and questioned whether the business must commit to stay in the building for a certain length of time.
Anderson said the tax rebates were based on standard economic development policies to reimburse the building owner for its $455,000 land purchase from a private developer. Tax rebates are smaller in city industrial parks where the city has paid to install the infrastructure and is giving the land away for $1.
Anderson also noted the city does not require businesses to stay in a particular location to receive incentives. But any buyer of the building would be bound by the development agreement to maintain a $1.47 million value and pay the commensurate tax bills through at least 2039.
The city typically approves project incentives before construction begins. Anderson said the Cedar Valley Oral Surgery deal fell through the cracks.
In other business, council members approved:
- A site plan for 72 acres where the former Waterloo Greyhound Park has been demolished. Deer Creek Development is laying out 12 lots for future retail and office development on the property.
- A preconstruction agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for an asphalt overlay on U.S. Highway 63 from Donald Street north to County Road C66. While IDOT is paying for the resurfacing, the city will be responsible for an estimated $176,000 for curb and intake replacements.
