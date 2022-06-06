Waterloo City Council OK's police wage, benefit changes

WATERLOO – A memorandum between the city of Waterloo and its police department union says it “recognizes the difficulty” of retaining officers and creates an agreement to boost incentives.

The Waterloo City Council approved the one-year memorandum of understanding with the Waterloo Police Protective Association Monday night. The agreement will restructure the wage scale for regular full-time police officers, as well as create a lateral incentive for current and future police officers.

The memorandum provides newly hired officers an accelerated vacation schedule, as well as health insurance and sick leave options on their first day. These went into place Monday night.

The wage scale adjustment will start July 1. It replaces the current 15-year scale with a 10-year scale. Starting officers will make $31.28 per hour. Currently, first year officers start at $28.85.

All councilors, except Dave Boesen, voted to approve the resolution. Boesen voted no, stating the wage increases were not included in this year’s budget.

Boesen said Waterloo Police once had a 20-year pay scale, and moving it to a 15-year pay scale cost about $160,000 to cover the difference in pay raises. Boesen said moving from 15 years to 10 years will cost about $249,700.

“If this was in this year’s budget, I could support the pay,” Boesen said. “I can support everything else on here, but not $249,700 plus the added expense of overtime and holiday pay -- because it’s not in the budget.”

Boesen cited this past Memorial Day weekend as an example of additional unforeseen costs. Three shootings, one fatal, and a triple fatality car accident required multiple officers to work on a holiday for multiple hours – resulting in overtime.

The new 10-year scale will start at what is the current pay rate for third-year officers. Officers will make $37.58 their fifth year working instead of their ninth. They will make $41.36 their 10th year, instead of their 15th.

Officers may receive credit for previous years of service and be placed on the wage scale up to four years. Updates to vacation, health insurance and sick leave take effect immediately.

Newly hired officers with Iowa certification who have less than two years of experience will receive 40 hours of vacation once they complete their field training, and 112 hours of vacation after completing one year of service with Waterloo.

Newly hired officers with Iowa certification who have more than two years of experience will receive 80 hours of vacation once they complete field training and 160 hours of vacation after one year of service.

All newly hired officer will receive health insurance on the first day of employment, as well as 80 hours of sick leave.

To attract experienced law enforcement officers, the department is adopting lateral transfer rules. That means someone with certification hired onto the department will get credit for previous years of service. Those with more than five years of experience would be listed as an officer with five years of experience.

Police officers hired laterally with Iowa certification will be awarded a salary bonus of $5,000. The first half would be paid after their first 30 days with WPD, and the second half would be paid after their completion of field training.

If an officer hired is currently with another police department in the state of Iowa and has a previous employment contract, the city of Waterloo would pay up to $8,000 to pay off the contract.

Police officers who receive bonus payments have to agree to reimburse the department if they voluntarily resign within four years. The amount reimbursed varies depending on how long the officer worked in Waterloo.

