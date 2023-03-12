WATERLOO — Amid disputes over headwear and calls for recess, residents in Waterloo have recently come to question the way the City Council runs its meetings.

At Monday’s council meeting, a few people spoke up about the issue during public comment in regards to time limits, rules suspension and wearing hats.

Dwayne Eilers, a regular council attendee who’s almost always sporting a cap, approached the podium to speak. But since he was wearing a hat, Mayor Quentin Hart did not “recognize” Eilers, meaning Hart would not allow Eilers to speak.

Hart repeated himself several times before Eilers asked: “I’m not recognized because I’m not dressed the way you want?”

During the back-and-forth, the council motioned for a recess, which lasted a few minutes so Eilers could leave the podium or take off his hat. He opted to leave.

City Clerk Kelley Felchle said in an email that while removing a hat before speaking is not “specifically addressed” in the city’s code, it gives the presiding officer “the discretion to not recognize a speaker.”

Felchle also wrote that asking a member of the public to remove their hat is a practice the presiding officer of the meeting has used for many years.

She cited two parts of the Waterloo City Code – 1-4A-9(B) and 1-4A-32(B) – which both state that every member of the public or every council member must be recognized by the presiding officer in order to speak.

Another issue brought up is the city taking away the option for members of the public to speak for five minutes if they preregistered with the city clerk. Usually, the public receives three minutes.

Felchle said the requirement to register with the city clerk’s office was changed in September.

“The requirement changed in part because the majority of speakers requesting five minutes did not fill the time,” Felchle wrote. “Three minutes to speak is not unusual. Digital city records show that from 1997 to 2014, the public received three minutes to address the council.”

She also said that prior to 2022, the rules for public speaking were not written in city code or adopted by a resolution. By codifying the rules, she said, the council ensured a “very public and multi-step process” to changing the rules in the future.

On Monday, resident Al Mannington brought up how councilmembers can also only speak for three minutes and asked about how they time themselves.

Felchle wrote that councilmembers are “aware” of the three minute rule and “their commentary is succinct.” She also noted at the meeting that if a particular councilmember sponsors an item, they do not have a limit on the amount of time they can speak.

The suspension of rules has been another hot topic after the recent readings for a ban on conversion therapy in the city. The ban, along with any other ordinance, must be approved on three readings to pass. But Felchle said state law allows cities to waive the requirement by voting to suspend the rules and approve a measure in one meeting. She said motions to suspend the rules have appeared in city records as far back as 1986.

Resident Jacob Talo brought up concerns he had on Monday about how the council could’ve passed the conversion therapy ban all at once.

“You are giving the impression you are ramming an item through,” Talo said. “On controversial issues … it creates heat, and without due discussion this heat is not allowed to reach any form of resolution.”

He noted a friend wanted to attend the first reading of the ban Feb. 20 but couldn’t make it because of her job and a family commitments.

“City Council generally will not suspend the rules if it believes an ordinance has a significant impact on the public or if there is public interest in the ordinance,” Felchle wrote.

The council refused to suspend the rules on an ordinance to change the process for noise variances during the same meeting.

Residents applying for noise variances due to parties or celebrations currently have to get council approval. The new ordinance states that variances could instead be approved by the mayor’s office and reviewed by the police department instead to “streamline the process,” according to Felchle.

The ordinance passed 5-1, with Councilmember Dave Boesen voting against it. Boesen said he doesn’t believe the public would have much chance to notice when noise variances were put in place for their neighborhood since they wouldn’t appear on council agendas.

However, a motion to suspended the rules failed. The council was unanimous in it’s opposition.

The city council also unanimously:

Approved an allocation plan submitted by the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Consortium for HOME — American Rescue Plan Program funds in the amount of $1.8 million. The money will be used to assist those experiencing homelessness.

Awarded a $164,500 bid to K&W Electric of Cedar Falls for the airport’s closed caption TV project in the airline passenger terminal building.

Authorized the sale and conveyance of city-owned property for $210,000 to Dieu Israel Kabangu for a housing project being completed by Hawkeye Community College.

