Waterloo City Council makes housing regulations more renter friendly

WATERLOO — The city reformed its rental housing regulations Monday to make them more renter friendly, which brought housing advocates to the City Council chambers.

The council approved an ordinance amending the regulations presented for a first reading. Councilors then voted to suspend the rules to pass the second and third readings, as well. The changes were approved unanimously.

In the biggest change, councilors scrapped the crime-free lease addendum and replaced it with a subsection titled “defense in equity.”

Previously, rental agreements had to include the crime-free lease addendum, which states that tenants could be evicted if they commit a crime. Now, city code states tenants are given the “equitable doctrine of clean hands,” or the benefit of doubt, in any action filed pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 648. That chapter provides the legal proceedings landlords use to evict tenants.

Before the change, landlords who didn’t add crime-free lease addendums would be in violation of city code. Under the new code, landlords who don’t allow people to live in their home after committing a crime could have their landlord license revoked, suspended, denied or declined for renewal.

Michelle Jungers, a local attorney, said the changes are welcome, as she’s seen many evictions during her career.

“This isn’t for all landlords, this is for bad landlords,” Jungers said. “What I’ve seen is we have too many bad landlords. We have the highest rate of eviction in the state of Iowa.”

Councilor Jonathan Grieder seconded this, saying the updated ordinances are not aimed at all landlords.

“If you are here to exploit folks, that day is done,” Grieder said. “We’re going to level the playing field for renters and landlords. Not tilt the scale, but true equality for those who need it.”

The topic of “bad landlords” continued, as speakers cited inadequate living conditions. Housing advocates and residents noted they’ve seen mold, pests and weathered structures that affect people’s well-being.

Jungers said she’s seen residents evicted after not paying their rent when health and safety concerns were not addressed.

The new code states no rent can be legally collected if a rental is unregistered or uninspected, also known as rent abatement. A licensing officer may order rent abated when it is determined the owner of the rental fails to provide an essential service or fails to remedy a condition that poses a substantial risk to the health or safety of the tenant, unless the people living in the apartment caused the condition.

If rent is abated, an order will be given to the owner of the address as well as the tenant by mail and by posting on the entrance door to the rental unit. If the rent abatement is canceled, the order will be given in the same way.

Housing advocates echoed the concern that many rentals in Waterloo provide poor living conditions. Councilor Grieder said at some houses he’s toured he would “not subject the worst criminal on the face of the earth” to live there.

One resident, Vincent Gibbons, said one of the worst housing units he’s ever seen is in an apartment by Allen College, which has signage in French and English.

“Signage being in French means there are a lot of Congolese, and a lot of people from African countries, that live there,” Gibbons said. “(The apartment) caters to immigrant communities. … And they get overshadowed and funneled into some of the worst places I’ve ever been in.”

The Rev. Abraham Funchess Jr., director of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights, affirmed that there is housing inequity in the city. He cited the 24/7 Wall St. report, which lists Waterloo as one of the worst places for Black people to live, in his comments. He expressed hope that the new ordinances would enable change.

Mayor Quentin Hart said the city is going to work with a number of different partners, including landlord associations to stop old practices.

“This is not just an ordinance, but it’s a movement we need to have across our entire community,” Hart said. “This is just beginning from work behind the scenes so we can make Waterloo a community of opportunity for everyone.”

Other additions to the ordinance includes a change to the definition of rent to include any service, labor or goods given in exchange for housing. It also states that every landlord should provide renters with a tenant bill of rights summary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0