Waterloo City Council eyes specific licensing for food trucks

Ward 1 council member Margaret Klein asked if the new licensing would apply to traveling ice cream trucks, and Felchle said it would.

The application process, which Felchle said mirrors Cedar Falls' process for continuity, will require photos of the mobile food unit and a sketch of the set-up, including trash and seating; plans for disposing of liquid and solid waste; a list of locations where the applicant will operate; and sales tax permitting, food establishment license and proof of insurance. Those that have cooking facilities or use products with grease-laden vapors would also be subject to fire inspection.

Sales would only be allowed from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day, unless during a special event, and only permitted on hard-surface areas in parks, parking lots or up to two metered parking stalls. The ordinance would begin in January 2022.

At-large council member Sharon Juon asked about vendors at festivals and outdoor events. Felchle said those vendors wouldn't need to be licensed just for an event, but would need to get a site inspection for fire safety.

"Every time they set up?" Juon asked.

Felchle noted they would, but said the city was also looking at a "special event permit" in the future to help streamline that.