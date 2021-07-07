 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo City Council eyes specific licensing for food trucks
0 comments
alert top story

Waterloo City Council eyes specific licensing for food trucks

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Food truck operators, long having to secure peddler or transient merchant licenses to operate in the city, would have more specific licensing for their businesses if a new ordinance passes.

The Waterloo City Council began discussing a proposal for an ordinance that would define and license mobile food vendors, something 20 other cites around Iowa have already implemented, said city clerk Kelley Felchle.

"Over the last five to 10 years we've seen, in Iowa, a lot more food trucks," Felchle said, noting there were "about 10 that operate pretty regularly" in Waterloo.

"We have started to see more pop up," she added. "I think it's really starting to catch on in our community."

Currently, food truck operators are regulated under peddlers and transient merchant licenses, which are $45 per day -- more than the new ordinance would be -- and don't deal with things like food safety, sanitation, disposing of cooking grease, parking and fire safety.

"Nationally, cooking fires are one of our biggest fires," said city Fire Marshall Brock Weliver. "When you put these on four wheels and move them down the road, those situations occur."

300 fireworks calls in Waterloo, 30 citations, 5 grass fires

The ordinance as drafted would apply food truck licensing requirements only to limited businesses that operate as food trucks, carts or temporary structures that are "pushed, pulled, carried or hauled to a location." It would exempt concession stands, catering businesses, farm stands and farmers market vendors selling unprocessed whole food, stands operated by minors like lemonade stands, route delivery operations, grilling or food preparations for brick-and-mortar restaurants, and restaurants delivering orders to customers.

Ward 1 council member Margaret Klein asked if the new licensing would apply to traveling ice cream trucks, and Felchle said it would.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The application process, which Felchle said mirrors Cedar Falls' process for continuity, will require photos of the mobile food unit and a sketch of the set-up, including trash and seating; plans for disposing of liquid and solid waste; a list of locations where the applicant will operate; and sales tax permitting, food establishment license and proof of insurance. Those that have cooking facilities or use products with grease-laden vapors would also be subject to fire inspection.

Sales would only be allowed from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day, unless during a special event, and only permitted on hard-surface areas in parks, parking lots or up to two metered parking stalls. The ordinance would begin in January 2022.

At-large council member Sharon Juon asked about vendors at festivals and outdoor events. Felchle said those vendors wouldn't need to be licensed just for an event, but would need to get a site inspection for fire safety.

"Every time they set up?" Juon asked.

Felchle noted they would, but said the city was also looking at a "special event permit" in the future to help streamline that.

Licenses would be $50 for seven days, $100 for 30 days and $500 for one year. Cedar Falls licensing is $50 for one month or $500 for one year. Felchle said the city added a week-long option "to create a flexible license for a food truck to come from out of town."

At-large member Dave Boesen suggested adopting a six-month license as well, noting "a lot of food truck vendors don't operate in the wintertime." Felchle said she would look into that, and bring back changes for council to consider by the end of the month.

Waterloo food truck festival postponed

The inaugural downtown Waterloo Food Truck Festival, put on by Main Street Waterloo, is slated for Sept. 4 at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza after it was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some tips from news hound Ducky on subscribing to the Courier
3 months of local news for just $1
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Little Knights fundraising campaign

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News