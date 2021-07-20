Waterloo City Council debates food truck licenses

A fire inspection would only be done once annually, and annual licenses could be issued at any point in the calendar year for a 365-day period. Temporary structures also were removed from the ordinance.

“Somebody setting up a table at a church organization is not going to have to get a mobile food license ever,” Felchle said. Such groups may still need to abide by state and food service licensing and should check with the health department to make sure they’re in compliance.

The license fee structure was changed to $100 for a 30-day period and $350 for a yearly license. Felchle said that is a far better deal than the current transient merchant license, which is $45 per day.

“The peddler license and the transient merchant license that we’ve had on the books now are horribly outdated, and the prices are way out of whack,” she said. “This ordinance change will help to clear up a lot of these issues that we’ve been seeing.”

Trucks set up at special events like Iowa Irish Fest will not have to be licensed at the moment. Felchle said the city was taking a look at a “special event license” similar to other cities in the state, that would trigger fire inspections of each food vendor, though that wasn’t being proposed yet.