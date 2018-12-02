WATERLOO — The last properties needed for a major sanitary sewer project along San Marnan Drive could be secured this week.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider paying nearly $123,700 to Walmart for permanent and temporary easements behind its store at 1334 Flammang Drive in the Crossroads Center area.
The easements would clear the way for the city to begin construction next spring on the more than $4 million Dry Run Creek interceptor sewer project, which has been planned for nearly four years.
The project is related to a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice requiring the city to make improvements to relieve overloading of its sanitary sewer system.
A new lift station would be constructed near Tower Park at Kimball Avenue and San Marnan Drive, and a new sewer main would be installed from there along the south side of San Marnan before continuing behind Walmart and other stores in the area.
It will redirect sanitary sewage flows, helping alleviate issues with overloaded sewers in the West Ninth Street corridor during periods of heavy rain. It is also expected to increase capacity to allow more development south of San Marnan.
The city has applied to a state revolving loan infrastructure program to finance the project, which would be paid off with sewer user fees.
In unrelated action, council members will be asked to accept a $1.2 million grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Commission for streetscape improvements along Jefferson and Commercial streets downtown, which would include tying the TechWorks campus to the area around SingleSpeed Brewing and the RiverLoop Expo grounds.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
