Waterloo City Council considers block grant spending plan

WATERLOO — The city is set to approve a spending plan for more than $1.7 million in federal funding designed to eliminate urban blight.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday on the annual allocation of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program dollars the city expects this year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money must be used to improve low- to moderate-income census tracts or to assist low-income residents.

Members of the volunteer Community Development Board have recommended spending the money primarily to fix up dilapidated houses.

The lion’s share of the funding, or just over $1 million, would be used to rehabilitate houses for lower-income owners, and another $80,000 would be set aside for emergency repairs to similar homes.

Nearly $300,000 is set aside for Community Development administrative costs, while another $102,000 goes to the city of Cedar Falls as part of a HOME Program consortium that also helps Waterloo secure more funding.