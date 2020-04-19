You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo City Council considers block grant spending plan
Waterloo City Council considers block grant spending plan

J.R. Wolff removes an old window from a home at 724 Reber Ave. in Waterloo Monday. The home is part of a lead paint abatement project using a federal grant through the Waterloo Community Development Board.

WATERLOO — The city is set to approve a spending plan for more than $1.7 million in federal funding designed to eliminate urban blight.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday on the annual allocation of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program dollars the city expects this year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money must be used to improve low- to moderate-income census tracts or to assist low-income residents.

Members of the volunteer Community Development Board have recommended spending the money primarily to fix up dilapidated houses.

The lion’s share of the funding, or just over $1 million, would be used to rehabilitate houses for lower-income owners, and another $80,000 would be set aside for emergency repairs to similar homes.

Nearly $300,000 is set aside for Community Development administrative costs, while another $102,000 goes to the city of Cedar Falls as part of a HOME Program consortium that also helps Waterloo secure more funding.

The recommendation includes $80,000 for the city’s neighborhood services operation; $83,016 for Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity to build new homes and repair others; $20,000 to Operation Threshold’s home weatherization program; $15,000 each to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and The Salvation Army; and $5,000 each to the Waterloo Warming Center and Iowa Legal Aid.

There were no objections to the proposal when the Community Development Board approved the plan in February. But the city has received a letter from We Care Neighborhood Association President Maxine Tisdale asking if money could be set aside to demolish blighted garages, sheds and houses in the neighborhood.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.



