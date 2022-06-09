Waterloo City Council attempts to curb gun violence through task force

WATERLOO – Local leaders and residents came together Thursday evening to denounce the latest spike in gun violence in the community.

The City Council held a work session, led by Councilor Jonathan Grieder, to discuss starting a task force on the topic, saying gun violence is a public health issue that needs to be addressed. Two resolutions will now be on the agenda for the June 20 council meeting.

"You can pick and choose your adventure on solving violent crime, but this is the best (option)," Grieder said. "It will take a while. I am not naive in the fact this will be solved tomorrow or next summer, but I firmly believe that if we’re going to stop it down the road, we have to start today."

One resolution directs Mayor Quentin Hart to create a task force of 10 to 16 members to address gun violence. Members would come from the Waterloo Police Department, Human Rights Commission, Black Hawk County Public Health, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department, the Ruth A. Thomson Center for Violence Prevention and other people with specialized knowledge of gun violence. The task force would also have two City Council liaisons.

The task force’s recommendations would be up for public debate and vote.

The discussion was followed by a walk, led by the Rev. Corey Holmes of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, as well other area pastors including the Rev. Marvin Jenkins and the Rev. Abraham Funchess. Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald and Hart also spoke.

The group congregated at Bridges Senior Living Homes on Washington Street in downtown Waterloo, then walked to the 700 block of West First Street -- the scene of the city’s most recent murder.

Anthony Jacobs, age 27, was pronounced dead on May 29, after reports of shots fired in the area. Devonte O’neal, 28, also was injured. No arrests have been made.

In Cedar Falls, 19-year-old Arthur Craig Lang was killed in a shooting on College Hill on Feb. 6.

In 2021, there were four homicides by gun in Waterloo. Another man was killed by a police officer after allegedly ramming an occupied squad car in November.

In 2020, there was a total of seven killings resulting in nine deaths in Waterloo.

The council addressed the issue that most victims and perpetrators are young.

"These are young lives that we are losing," Grieder said. "These are people who have hopes and dreams and fears and desires and wants. And we’re losing them."

Also discussed Thursday night was a commission on Opportunity for Children, Youth and Young Adults in Waterloo. The commission would be composed of people from the Waterloo Community Schools, youth-focused nonprofits, the Ruth A. Thomson Center for Violence Prevention, the Waterloo Youth City Council, and others with specialized knowledge of youth development and opportunities.

The commission would create a list to identify economic, social, and educational needs-based or career opportunities in Waterloo. It will recommend policies to address drug addiction, homelessness, gun violence and population loss. It also will address long-term outcomes to expand opportunities in the areas of economic means, education, early childhood development, employment, public health and housing.

The commission would submit a final report within 18 to 24 months to the council. After the report is submitted, the commission’s recommendations would be up for public debate and vote by the council.

"We (should) target kids so they don't fall down that rabbit hole of gun violence," Councilor Dave Boesen said. "It begins with mothers getting prenatal care so they have healthy, thriving babies. ... It includes fathers and mothers having equal roles and raising these kids and being a positive role model. ... In order for parents to have training and higher paying jobs, we have to have free or reduced price day care so the parents can hold down these jobs."

Councilor Nia Wilder said the community should be more involved in the process, saying solutions require relationship building and that young people need to interact with people who relate to them. Wilder connected this to her run for City Council.

"Other than our mayor and Jerome (Amos Jr.), the council was made up of all white people. I've seen a Black man, but I didn't see a Black gay woman," Wilder said. "I didn't see anyone that resembled me, and that's the same with the youth in our community. They're not seeing people or situations that resemble them. They're finding their own way, and I don't fault them for doing that."

A PowerPoint presented by the council echoed pleas made by community leaders June 1 saying local gun violence won’t be solved with arrests. The slideshow stated the Waterloo Police Department and Violent Crime Apprehension Team have been helpful, but the task force should prevent police from being involved by preventing violence before it starts.

Launching a public service campaign like this is one of the council's potential short-term solutions, referencing sayings like “if you see something, say something” and “mediation over retaliation.”

Besides the potential short-term solutions of the task forces, the council also presented potential medium- and long-term solutions, as well as potential outside support and funding sources.

During the June 1 press conference, Fitzgerald called for community volunteers to help the police department. Fitzgerald said he had about 25 people respond to the request and will meet with them sometime next week.

"I am reminded continuously of one of my personal heroes, Dr. King in the 1960s. He said that the long arc of the moral universe bends toward justice," Grieder said in his final remarks. "But its not going to bend toward justice unless we’re helping push it that way. And I am ready to push, and I think Waterloo is ready to push into actual justice."

