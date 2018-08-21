WATERLOO — City Council members are at loggerheads over the process to fill the vacant Ward 5 seat.
The remaining six council members voted three times Monday on proposed dates to hold a special election to replace Chris Shimp, who resigned his seat Aug. 10 for personal reasons.
Separate votes for all three dates — Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 11 — each failed on a 3-3 tie.
Council members Sharon Juon, Pat Morrissey and Jerome Amos Jr. had supported holding the special election in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election, which would have saved the taxpayers the estimated $6,000 cost of holding a separate election.
Council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein pushed for the Dec. 11 date, saying it was worth the extra cost to keep the vote away from the partisan federal midterm and state gubernatorial elections.
“These elections are supposed to be nonpartisan — not Democrat, not Republican,” Klein said of the municipal race. “I like the idea of them remaining nonpartisan.
“The general election is a hugely partisan election,” she added. “I just don’t want our council elections tainted in any way by partisan politics.”
Schmitt suggested “a single ward council race is just going to get completely lost in the shuffle” of the general election.
Juon countered that holding the election in December, with a potential runoff vote in January, could lave the council split on many issues and leave Ward 5 without its own representative for more than five months.
“My concern is going without our seventh City Council member any longer than we absolutely have to,” Juon said. “I think it’s going to put as at peril of getting things passed.”
Morrissey also said voters would know the difference between the city and partisan races on the ballot.
“I believe voters are intelligent enough to be able to be able to compartmentalize a city election versus a state or county election and the partisanship issue that goes on there,” Morrissey said.
“I want to see as many voters as possible out there voting,” he added. “A general election draws more people into the voting booth.”
Klein’s motion to hold the election Dec. 11 failed. The proposed motion for a Nov. 6 election failed next. Then Juon’s motion to speed up the process and hold the election Oct. 2 failed.
Klein said it's unfair to candidates to hold the election Oct. 2, leaving them little time to mount proper campaigns. Morrissey said it was unfair to make the candidates campaign through the Thanksgiving and, if a runoff is necessary, Christmas holidays.
Council members never discussed the option of filling Shimp’s position with an appointment. That effort would have required at least four votes in favor of a replacement, and council members had received notice a petition drive was already underway to force a special election should they attempt an appointment.
The debate led a visibly upset Mayor Quentin Hart to urge the council members to negotiate.
“Come on now,” Hart said. “All of you were elected and took an oath. Let’s work together and come up with a date.”
It is likely Klein, Schmitt and Jacobs will get their desired Dec. 11 special election.
Under state law, if the remaining council members fail to take action to fill the seat within 60 days of Shimp’s resignation, the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office would automatically set an election at the earliest possible date, which would then be Dec. 11.
After Aug. 31, the city would also lose the ability to hold the election until Dec. 11 because of a four-week “blackout” period on either side of the general election. It is now too late to reconsider holding the election for free as part of the general election.
City Clerk Kelley Felchle said the special election will require reshuffling the budget a little.
“We did cut our elections budget this year, so there’s no money for (an election),” she said.
Seriously, City Council??? The residents of the 5th Ward deserve representation and your inability to work together is costing $$$. Who believes this Council is not partisan???? I propose the Council members donate their pay to cover the cost. Shameful!
So, the council member that claims to always be looking out for the taxpayer, now wants to spend additional taxpayer money for a special election??? Hoping for low voter turnout no doubt.
Hey Steve, I thought you were against special elections in the past because of the cost?? Hmm.. and this isn't political?? I'm sure you, Jacobs and Klein (if she even knows the subject) want to delay it as long as possible since you know the good people of Waterloo will not support anyone you three put up.
It seems that those that remain of the "Fantastic Four" want to spend more taxpayer money, which flies directly in the face of their political ideologies, in order to reduce voter turnout. They must be afraid of losing the vote if more people show up. The general election was the perfect time to have the election and the whole partisan aspect of it and the chance of the ward 5 election being lost with the other elections is a very thin attempt at making up excuses not to have it on a voter-heavy turnout night. All regular council elections are held on general election night and we've never had an issue before.
It’s to bad that this mayor will be remembered as the mayor that had the worst city council. You can tell the amount of frustration that he is feeling every time the council acts the way they did again last night. The city is going to come to a stand still the next 4 months in trying to get any controversial topics or projects passed due to the 3-3 votes to come. I feel sorry for any potential business trying to invest in Waterloo with these “city representatives” in charge.
Lets not lump the whole city council together, its half of them. Juon asked a very good question, why didn't Klein bring up the topic at the work session? Instead
Ms., Klein plays "gotcha". What do you bet that Jacobs will now vote on issues without a conflict of interest, to keep the 3-3 tie? Juon, Morrissey, and Amos thank you for working to get a full council in a timely manner and have Ward 5 represented.
I watched the city council meeting last night and was appalled that Klein, Schmitt and Jacobs would rather spend an estimated $6000 for a special election than include it on the general election ballot. This makes absolutely no sense. As a resident of ward one, I am embarrassed by my council person. Ward 5 residents should be outraged that they will not have a voice on the city council for another 4 months and Klein, Schmitt and Jacobs don't think you are smart enough to be able to vote for a city council position on the same day of the general election. Mrs. Klein's term cannot end soon enough for me.
Well the “Fab Four” has officially become the “Three Stooges”, this latest stunt is a smack in the face of intelligent people who follow this cities government. Ms. Klein is not concerned what so ever getting this vacant council seat filled in a timely manner. Her excuse that she doesn’t want it during the midterm elections because of partisan politics if a farce. She and the other two are worried that if there’s a good turnout their hand-picked council candidate will get beat. Her amendment to have a special election on December 11th is all smoke and mirrors, all the three had to do is vote down the original motion as all three knew the county would call for a December 11th election anyway. She voted to turn down staff pay raises that would have cost very little because any money is too much but she has no problem spending the cities money for her own purposes. I guess since any issue that may be considered controversial is going to fail because a 3-3 tie equals a no vote we might as well have one council meeting a month to pay bills and skip all other issues until late January when this farce is complete. Another plus to one meeting a month is the “Back Row Boys” would have extra time to spend with their families.
It's really embarrassing when Mayor Harts starts yelling and throwing a fit during meetings. He often says he "doesn't have a vote" yet he all but tries to dictate how every issue goes. I believe the election should be held with the general election as that is the most fiscally responsible thing to do but I also understand the politics behind this. Schmitt is better off to keep the council at a 3-3 divide for as long as he can so that they can kill bad policies. I can see both sides.
Well a new low has been reached and it's only going to get lower, While we set back and watch Schmitt, Klein and Jacobs tell amazing lies and play make believe that we all support them. AS to them we are beneath their intelligence, and only they can fix the city of Waterloo. We can not vote during a planned election because we are not to be trusted to vote responsibly. Well it is time to rise up and attend a council meeting and demand a change!!! back row boys are NOT the only voice. Ward 5 please lead this discussion taxation with out representation is a crime against this nations flag at any level. Time to show who the intelligent ones are and prove this smoke screen is very Transparent.
