WATERLOO — City Council members are at loggerheads over the process to fill the vacant Ward 5 seat.

The remaining six council members voted three times Monday on proposed dates to hold a special election to replace Chris Shimp, who resigned his seat Aug. 10 for personal reasons.

Separate votes for all three dates — Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 11 — each failed on a 3-3 tie.

Council members Sharon Juon, Pat Morrissey and Jerome Amos Jr. had supported holding the special election in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election, which would have saved the taxpayers the estimated $6,000 cost of holding a separate election.

Council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein pushed for the Dec. 11 date, saying it was worth the extra cost to keep the vote away from the partisan federal midterm and state gubernatorial elections.

“These elections are supposed to be nonpartisan — not Democrat, not Republican,” Klein said of the municipal race. “I like the idea of them remaining nonpartisan.

“The general election is a hugely partisan election,” she added. “I just don’t want our council elections tainted in any way by partisan politics.”

Schmitt suggested “a single ward council race is just going to get completely lost in the shuffle” of the general election.

Juon countered that holding the election in December, with a potential runoff vote in January, could lave the council split on many issues and leave Ward 5 without its own representative for more than five months.

“My concern is going without our seventh City Council member any longer than we absolutely have to,” Juon said. “I think it’s going to put as at peril of getting things passed.”

Morrissey also said voters would know the difference between the city and partisan races on the ballot.

“I believe voters are intelligent enough to be able to be able to compartmentalize a city election versus a state or county election and the partisanship issue that goes on there,” Morrissey said.

“I want to see as many voters as possible out there voting,” he added. “A general election draws more people into the voting booth.”

Klein’s motion to hold the election Dec. 11 failed. The proposed motion for a Nov. 6 election failed next. Then Juon’s motion to speed up the process and hold the election Oct. 2 failed.

Klein said it's unfair to candidates to hold the election Oct. 2, leaving them little time to mount proper campaigns. Morrissey said it was unfair to make the candidates campaign through the Thanksgiving and, if a runoff is necessary, Christmas holidays.

Council members never discussed the option of filling Shimp’s position with an appointment. That effort would have required at least four votes in favor of a replacement, and council members had received notice a petition drive was already underway to force a special election should they attempt an appointment.

The debate led a visibly upset Mayor Quentin Hart to urge the council members to negotiate.

“Come on now,” Hart said. “All of you were elected and took an oath. Let’s work together and come up with a date.”

It is likely Klein, Schmitt and Jacobs will get their desired Dec. 11 special election.

Under state law, if the remaining council members fail to take action to fill the seat within 60 days of Shimp’s resignation, the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office would automatically set an election at the earliest possible date, which would then be Dec. 11.

After Aug. 31, the city would also lose the ability to hold the election until Dec. 11 because of a four-week “blackout” period on either side of the general election. It is now too late to reconsider holding the election for free as part of the general election.

City Clerk Kelley Felchle said the special election will require reshuffling the budget a little.

“We did cut our elections budget this year, so there’s no money for (an election),” she said.

