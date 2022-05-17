Waterloo City Council approves raise for police chief

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo City Council voted to give Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald's a new contract and a raise Monday night.

Every city councilor except Dave Boesen voted in favor of Fitzgerald's new salary of $165,000.

Several members of the public spoke out against giving Fitzgerald the raise during public comments.

The chief's new contract states he will be employed until April 19, 2026. The chief is allowed to resign at any time.

The topic of Fitzgerald leaving his job was a main concern for many citizens, who cited recent reports Fitzgerald is one of the finalists for the police chief position in Vancouver, Wash.

"You're in Vancouver between last month and this month," Waterloo resident Dawn Henry said. "I'm sure you were selling them on you and why you would be a perfect fit for Vancouver. That tells me you are not a perfect fit for Waterloo."

Councilors John Chiles, Nia Wilder and Jonathan Grieder said Fitzgerald did choose Waterloo from his first day on the job -- just after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"I was one of the people out there (protesting)," Wilder said. "Dr. Joel was in the middle of a crowd of hundreds of people, and they were just hammering him with questions left and right. And he stood there until the event was over."

Another objection raised by the public was that the chief's salary is too high.

The new contract will raise Fitzgerald’s annual base salary by $23,537 from $141,463 to $165,000. That would make Fitzgerald the second-highest paid chief in Iowa, after Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert and right above Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman. He currently has the fifth-highest salary of any police chief in Iowa

Residents said the city of Waterloo cannot afford his salary and the money could be used elsewhere.

"The citizens of this town are not full of money," Waterloo resident Forest Dillavou said. "You just raised taxes. ... It all is just money taken from folks who chose to stay here or chose to move here. It is a burden on us."

Other residents said Fitzgerald is over-educated for the position. Fitzgerald has a master's degree, as well as a doctorate in philosophy.

Councilors agreed his education resulted in higher pay, saying the time Fitzgerald spent obtaining his degrees is being paid back through his salary.

"I get that (money) is tight. I get that inflation is hard," Grieder said. "But I also know that I don't want a 10 penny police chief. I don't want someone that we can get for a nickel and a song. I want the best."

Boesen voted "no" on the pay raise, stating that the chief's contract should begin July 1, and not backdate to April 19. Boesen also disagreed with the severance package, which would give Fitzgerald a year of severance pay instead of the standard 90 days other city employees receive.

