WATERLOO – The city approved collecting 0.29% more in total property taxes, or an increase of $134,485, during the fiscal year starting July 1.

A public hearing and adoption of the fiscal year 2024 budget occurred on Monday night. The adoption passed unanimously, 6-0, with Councilmember Nia Wilder absent.

Total city property tax collections are estimated at $46.8 million for fiscal year 2024. In fiscal year 2023, collections were estimated at $46.6 million.

Expenditures for the city will total just more than $233.6 million – or about $19.5 million more than fiscal year 2023’s proposed budget.

The new property tax rate was established as $19.73 per $1,000 of taxable value. The current tax rate is $18.97. That is a 4% increase, or 76 cents higher than fiscal year 2022-23. That tax rate is $18.97.

“My concern is not this budget,” Councilmember Dave Boesen said. “My concern is next year and the following year. This modest increase is also based on us using cash reserves and (American Rescue Plan) funds to balance this budget.”

He said ARPA funds will eventually run out.

“We have to look at this next year and make a determination if we’re the highest tax levy in the state or make some tough decisions,” he continued.

Taxable valuation played a role in the budget as well, dipping almost $78 million after an error from the state.

“The city had to find another $500,000 overnight to solve the challenge (from the state),” Mayor Quentin Hart said. “We make sure we can hold the line to provide adequate services and deal with some of the cards we’ve been dealt.”

The council also approved two projects relating to Gates and Byrnes Parks.

One was a purchase agreement with Midwest Playscapes of Savage, Minn., in the amount of $222,735 for the inclusive playground for Gates Park.

The second was the approval of a Community Attraction and Tourism Grant Agreement for $1 million for the overall project.

Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith noted that residents around Gates Park still want a pool. The current plan is to put in a splash pad instead.

“I would feel confident if I knew if there was a potential plan that my constituents had access to (a pool),” she said. “I want it to happen.”

Hart said the city is looking at the geographic area to see “what we can do in those regards.”

The council also approved a donation agreement with Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, specifically St. Edwards Elementary, to install a basketball court in Miller Park, located east of the school.

A handful of St. Edwards students attended the meeting to address the council.

“Our school has never had (a basketball hoop) before,” a student named Cooper said.

“I don’t get to play “pig” with my friends,” a student named Hayden said. “If we get a basketball hoop, I will play pig with my friends.”

More information about donations will come later on social media.

In other business the council:

Approved bids for projects relating to the Waterloo Regional Airport, such as pavement rehabilitation and construction on the taxiways, work on the airport fire station parking area, the installation of a vehicle exhaust system in the airport fire truck and a roof repair on two aircraft storage hangars.

Read one bid to refer to the city engineer for the reconstruction project of Broadway Street and East San Marnan Drive. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $6 million to $6.5 million. The only bid came from Aspro Inc. of Waterloo, for $7.4 million.

Approved a bid of $3.2 million to Aspro Inc. for the fiscal year 2023 asphalt overlay program. The engineer’s estimate was $3.4 million.

Amended the noise variance ordinance to allow the mayor’s office to approve variances without council approval. The amendment passed 5-1 with Councilmember Dave Boesen voting against it.