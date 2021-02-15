Waterloo City Council approves $4.1 million in new body cameras, other police equipment

“I’m just going to say it — I would like it to come from a chief who has long-range plans for being in the city,” Klein said. “I think you have to have skin in the game when you propose a $4 million program, and that’s my opinion.”

Hart said the equipment would benefit all of the department’s staff beyond the chief. Council member Jerome Amos Jr. said he would not condemn Fitzgerald for looking to further himself in life.

“That police chief position is a job, that’s what it is. It’s a job,” Amos said. “And if someone is looking to improve their lot in life, I don’t have a problem with them doing that.”

Council member Dave Boesen said he was concerned about the city’s ability to pay for the “very expensive” Axon program. He said revenue from added traffic lights could be affected if the Legislature bans the cameras or taxes them.