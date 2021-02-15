Waterloo City Council approves $4.1 million in new body cameras, other police equipment

WATERLOO — A $4.1 million deal for police body cameras and other equipment passed on a 5-2 vote Monday by Waterloo City Council.
The 10-year-agreement with the company Axon will cover new body cameras, tasers, in-car cameras, evidence management system, virtual reality training, auto-transcription and redaction assistant services for video. The Waterloo Police Department plans to fund the agreement with part of expected revenue from added traffic cameras, police chief Joel Fitzgerald previously said.
Axon is charging the city $224,000 the first year, nearly $408,000 the second and nearly $431,000 in subsequent years.
“This is talking about the way that we are doing policing,” Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday. “There is incredible accountability that goes along with this system.”
The police department will transition from its current body camera vendor, Safefleet. Axon equipment was characterized as more reliable than Safefleet products. Maj. Joe Leibold said the department last purchased body cameras around 2015, making them outdated.
Axon software automatically triggers cameras to turn on when officers exit their cars, take a weapon from their holsters or arrive at an active scene, preventing officers from forgetting to turn on cameras.
Black Hawk County NAACP President LaTanya Graves said the Axon cameras will document police encounters from beginning to end.
“If these new cameras will help eliminate the possibility of human error, then I feel it’s a good thing,” Graves said Monday.
Jamodd “Jamie” Sallis, a faith and community leader, said the cameras could lessen the city’s financial burden from police misconduct lawsuits. He praised Axon technology that allows auto-transcription to save officers time on writing reports. Another Axon feature notifies supervisors and allows them to watch live if officers take their guns or tasers out of their holsters. Sallis said this would allow supervisors to better enforce department policy.
Waterloo resident Brent Richmond said Axon’s virtual reality training could help officers learn to treat residents with more dignity and respect. The VR training focuses on topics like empathy, how to cope with traumatic encounters and ways to respond to situations that could involve weapons, Fitzgerald said at a Feb. 1 work session.
Waterloo City Council members Margaret Klein and Patrick Morrissey voted against the proposal Monday. Morrissey and Klein wanted to postpone the agreement until they got more information about how the agreement could impact the city budget.
Klein criticized Fitzgerald for bringing forward the Axon proposal while applying for other jobs in Miami and Albuquerque.
“I’m just going to say it — I would like it to come from a chief who has long-range plans for being in the city,” Klein said. “I think you have to have skin in the game when you propose a $4 million program, and that’s my opinion.”
Hart said the equipment would benefit all of the department’s staff beyond the chief. Council member Jerome Amos Jr. said he would not condemn Fitzgerald for looking to further himself in life.
“That police chief position is a job, that’s what it is. It’s a job,” Amos said. “And if someone is looking to improve their lot in life, I don’t have a problem with them doing that.”
Council member Dave Boesen said he was concerned about the city’s ability to pay for the “very expensive” Axon program. He said revenue from added traffic lights could be affected if the Legislature bans the cameras or taxes them.
Boesen noted that nearby Cedar Falls and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department use WatchGuard by Motorola for video services. WatchGuard services would cost an estimated $3.2 million. Leibold said the city would still need to purchase its tasers from Axon if it chose another company for other equipment.
City attorney Martin Petersen said he worked with Axon to give the city an option to end the agreement early if needed. The contract allows Waterloo to withdraw if the department does not receive sufficient funding. The city can end the contract without any cause after five years, Petersen said.
Fitzgerald was inaudible or unable to connect for most of Monday’s virtual meeting, which was held on video platform Zoom.
